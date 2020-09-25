France: 4 injured in knife attack in front of Charlie Hebdo's former office in Paris, suspect arrested

Prime Minister of France Jean Castex said that four people were injured in a knife attack in Paris Friday. The attack took place at the former offices of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

Two of the victims are in critical condition.

Police said that one of the suspects has been detained after the attack.

"Four people have been wounded and it seems that two are in a serious condition," Castex said.

The former Charlie's Hebdo's office is located in the11th district of central Paris.

The current address is kept secret for security reasons.

The attack comes as the trial is underway for alleged accomplices of the January 2015 Charlie Hebdo attack.

The trial, which began on September 2 and is expected to continue until November.

On Jan. 7, 2015, brothers, Said and Cherif Kouachi went on a killing spree at the Charlie Hebdo office in Paris. They open fired on the reporters and illustrators at the satirical weekly office.

Among the dead were, the editor Stéphane Charbonnier, known as Charb, four other cartoonists including Cabu, two columnists, a copy editor, a guest attending the meeting, and the caretaker.

Earlier, Al-Qaeda threatened Charlie Hebdo after it decided to republish controversial cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed.

in its publication One Ummah, Al-Qaeda has stated that France could witness a repeat of the 2015 attacks. The publication stated that it would be a mistake to believe that the attack on Charlie Hebdo's offices was 'one-off'.

The publication also called the cartoon "contemptible", adding that it had the t had the "same message" for the France of President Emmanuel Macron as it did for his predecessor Francois Hollande who was president at the time of the 2015 attacks.