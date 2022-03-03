Fourth wave of Covid-19 pandemic to be as deadly as Delta? Experts say THIS amid rising fears

Soon after the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic subsided across the world, people started wondering if a fourth wave could hit the globe in the coming months. Recently, experts have said that it is likely that the fourth Covid-19 wave will hit the world sometime in May or June.

Further, scientists have weighed in on whether the fourth wave of the pandemic can be as severe and deadly as the second wave, which was led by the Delta variant. Answering these questions, a scientist said that a new variant can be as dangerous as Delta.

Andrew Rambaut, who studies viral evolution at the University of Edinburgh, UK, talked to the journal Nature and said that the next variant of Covid-19 can lead to grave infections like Alpha and Delta. He said, “It is possible that a later variant may be back to a Delta or Alpha lineage, with sufficient immune evasion to sweep Omicron away.”

Scientists from India believe that the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic could hit the country as soon as June 2022. Researchers further said that the severity and impact of the new variant will depend on various factors like the variant's infectibility and fatality.

Researchers said, “Apart from this fact, the effect of vaccinations - first, second or booster dosage may also play a significant role on the possibility of infection, degree of infection and various issues related to the fourth wave.”

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur said that the fourth wave of Covid-19 will hit the country in June, and will likely peak around the end of August. The paper, which is yet to be peer-reviewed, suggests that the fourth wave will last for four months.

The authors of the study said, “The data indicates that the fourth wave of COVID-19 in India will arrive after 936 days from the initial data availability date, which is January 30, 2020. Therefore, the fourth wave starts from June 22, 2022, reaching its peak on August 23, 2022, and ends on October 24, 2022.”