WORLD

Pakistan: Suicide bomber blows himself up, killing four policemen in Punjab; horrifying CCTV video surfaces

Four police officials were reported killed in the blast and several others were injured. All the injured were rushed to the district headquarters hospital for treatment.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Feb 25, 2026, 07:39 PM IST

Pakistan: Suicide bomber blows himself up, killing four policemen in Punjab; horrifying CCTV video surfaces
Four police officials were reported killed in the blast and several others were injured.
A suicide bombing took place near a checkpost in Bhakkar district of Pakistan's Punjab province around 7 pm on Tuesday. Four police officials were reported killed in the blast and several others were injured. All the injured were rushed to the district headquarters hospital for treatment.

 

