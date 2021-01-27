Viral: Four men eat 30 kgs of oranges to avoid paying extra baggage fee, end up having ulcer

Four men at an airport in Kunming in Southwest China's Yunnan Province ate 30 kgs of oranges at a go to avoid paying extra money for baggage.

We all know that eating oranges is very healthy as the fruit is rich in vitamin C. Sweet, juicy oranges make a delicious and healthy snack or addition to a meal. A whole orange contains only about 60 calories and has no fat, cholesterol or sodium and oranges are well known for their vitamin C content.

However, if you eat too much of anything, its bound to have a negative effect on your health. A similar incident has happened in China, and we guarantee that this story is surely going to make you laugh.

Four men at an airport in Kunming in Southwest China's Yunnan Province ate 30 kgs of oranges at a go to avoid paying extra money for baggage. Yes, you have heard it right. The four travellers were carrying a box of oranges weighing 30 kilograms.

However, at the Airport they found that they would have to pay an extra amount of 300 yuan i.e. Rs 3,384 as an extra baggage fee. But these guys were not willing to pay the amount so they ended up eating all the oranges.

One of the four men named Wang and his friends decided to eat all the oranges at the airport to avoid paying the extra fee that they found was too expensive. "We just stood there and ate the whole thing up. It took about 20-30 minutes," Wang told Global Times.

However, they had to face the repercussions of this unusual diet as they started to suffer from ulcers in their mouths. "We never want to have oranges again," exclaimed Wang.

The incident has gone viral on Chinese social media platforms, with many being amused at their jugaad, while others laughing at their stupidity.

"Couldn’t they pack the oranges into four pieces of hand luggage and carry them into the cabin?"