Viral: Four men eat 30 kgs of oranges to avoid paying extra baggage fee, end up having ulcer

ODI World Cup 2023: AB de Villiers makes a bold statement on Virat Kohli's retirement

Bengaluru bandh latest news: What's open, what's not; all you need to know

Why Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, is not among world's richest persons? Know here

PM on two-day visit to Gujarat from today, to participate in program marking 20 years of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

You don't need to type to access ChatGPT anymore, it can now see, hear, and speak

ODI World Cup 2023: AB de Villiers makes a bold statement on Virat Kohli's retirement

Bengaluru bandh latest news: What's open, what's not; all you need to know

Why Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, is not among world's richest persons? Know here

Teams with 1000+ sixes in ODI cricket

World Cup 2023: Team India's head-to-head record against all teams

8 must-watch psychological thrillers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

EP 2: Rohit Sharma | Players To Watch Out For In The Cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Asian Games 2023: India shatters world record, shooters win first gold in 10m air rifle team event

World Cup 2023: Know how much money the 'Winners' of 2023 Men's ODI World Cup will receive

King of Kotha OTT release: When, where to watch Dulquer Salmaan-starrer action drama film

Karan Johar reveals how a family member inspired Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi's love story in RRKPK: 'It was a scandal...'

Amy Jackson reacts to 'ugly' trolling, memes on her transformation, resemblance to Cillian Murphy: 'I'm not a man's...'

World

Viral: Four men eat 30 kgs of oranges to avoid paying extra baggage fee, end up having ulcer

Four men at an airport in Kunming in Southwest China's Yunnan Province ate 30 kgs of oranges at a go to avoid paying extra money for baggage.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 27, 2021, 07:36 PM IST

We all know that eating oranges is very healthy as the fruit is rich in vitamin C. Sweet, juicy oranges make a delicious and healthy snack or addition to a meal. A whole orange contains only about 60 calories and has no fat, cholesterol or sodium and oranges are well known for their vitamin C content.

However, if you eat too much of anything, its bound to have a negative effect on your health. A similar incident has happened in China, and we guarantee that this story is surely going to make you laugh.

Four men at an airport in Kunming in Southwest China's Yunnan Province ate 30 kgs of oranges at a go to avoid paying extra money for baggage. Yes, you have heard it right. The four travellers were carrying a box of oranges weighing 30 kilograms. 

However, at the Airport they found that they would have to pay an extra amount of 300 yuan i.e. Rs 3,384 as an extra baggage fee. But these guys were not willing to pay the amount so they ended up eating all the oranges. 

One of the four men named Wang and his friends decided to eat all the oranges at the airport to avoid paying the extra fee that they found was too expensive. "We just stood there and ate the whole thing up. It took about 20-30 minutes," Wang told Global Times.

However, they had to face the repercussions of this unusual diet as they started to suffer from ulcers in their mouths. "We never want to have oranges again," exclaimed Wang.

The incident has gone viral on Chinese social media platforms, with many being amused at their jugaad, while others laughing at their stupidity.

"Couldn’t they pack the oranges into four pieces of hand luggage and carry them into the cabin?"

