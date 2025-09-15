FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
4 Indian students injured in knife attack at Russian university

According to reports, a teenager armed with a knife entered the State Medical University in Ufa city, and stabbed several students, PTI reported. "The attacker resisted arrest, during which two police officers were stabbed," a Russian government spokesperson said in a statement.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Feb 08, 2026, 12:56 AM IST

Four Indian students were among several people injured in an attack in Russia's Ufa city on Saturday, the Indian embassy has confirmed. The embassy's statement came hours after the local media reported a stabbing incident in the sports hall of a foreign students' hostel at a university in Bashkortostan Republic of Russia. Two police officers were also injured in the attack, as per local reports.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Indian embassy in Moscow said "an unfortunate incident of attack" had taken place. "Several persons including four Indian students have been injured. The Embassy is in touch with the authorities and the officials from the Consulate in Kazan are on their way to Ufa to provide assistance to the injured students," the mission added in the statement.

According to reports, a teenager armed with a knife entered the State Medical University in Ufa, and stabbed several students, news agency PTI reported. "The attacker resisted arrest, during which two police officers were stabbed. Furthermore, the suspect also inflicted bodily harm on himself," a spokesperson for Russia's Interior Ministry told the news website RTVI. The 15-year-old suspected attacker has been admitted to a hospital and is said to be in serious condition. Authorities in Ufa have launched a high-level investigation into the mass stabbing. According to Ren TV, eyewitnesses said there was "blood all around."

