4 Indian nationals killed in strike on ship at Ukraine's Odesa port; India condemns attack

India has condemned the attack, saying that targeting commercial shipping and endangering civilian lives was "deplorable and should be avoided."

Four Indian nationals were killed and another was in critical condition after an attack on their ship at the Ukrainian port of Odesa on Sunday evening (July 19), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. The commercial ship -- called MV Golden Leo -- had 17 crew members aboard at the time of the attack, including five Indian citizens.

India has condemned the attack, saying that targeting commercial shipping and endangering civilian lives was "deplorable and should be avoided." In a statement, the MEA said that the Indian mission in Ukraine was "closely monitoring the situation" and was "making every effort to extend all possible assistance to those affected." The union ministry also extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the attack and wished the injured crew a full recovery.

Authorities in Ukraine have said the ship was attacked by Russia using cruise missiles, describing it as the deadliest offensive during weekslong tensions in the Black Sea. According to the Ukrainian navy, the Guinea-Bissau-flagged ship, transporting corn and manned by a crew from India and Syria, was struck with three cruise missiles. Officials said a search-and-rescue operation ran overnight, adding that nine crew members and one maritime pilot died. Eight crew members were rescued, the officials added. The ship is owned by Mumbai-based Ocean Grace Shipping Limited, reports said. The governor for the Odesa area said Russian attacks in the region have killed 28 people in recent weeks. Both Russia and Ukraine have lately ramped up strikes amid the war that has been raging for more than four years now. Russia had launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbour in February 2022.