Four Germans arrested, one released, during elections in Turkey

Four German citizens were detained in Turkey during Sunday's elections, a German foreign ministry spokeswoman said, with one of them subsequently released.

"I can confirm that ... three German citizens were arrested," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr told a regular news conference. "I cannot confirm that these were election observers in the sense of being member of the OSCE mission," she added.

The fourth German citizen, a businesswoman, had been released and was not banned from leaving the country, she added.