DNA TV Show: Bihar releases caste census data; here's what it revealed

'My light when skies are grey': IAS Ria Tabi wishes IPS husband Manish Kumar on his birthday with special message

Manipur tribal groups threaten to launch indefinite shutdown protesting

24 dead, including 12 infants, in 24 hours in Maharashtra govt hospital

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee leads protest at Rajghat, BJP calls it 'drama'

World

Four Germans arrested, one released, during elections in Turkey

The fourth German citizen, a businesswoman, had been released and was not banned from leaving the country.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 25, 2018, 03:37 PM IST

Four German citizens were detained in Turkey during Sunday's elections, a German foreign ministry spokeswoman said, with one of them subsequently released.

"I can confirm that ... three German citizens were arrested," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr told a regular news conference. "I cannot confirm that these were election observers in the sense of being member of the OSCE mission," she added.

The fourth German citizen, a businesswoman, had been released and was not banned from leaving the country, she added. 

