4 conditions Russia proposes to end war with Ukraine

To stop the ongoing attacks in Ukraine, Russia has put forward four conditions. Moscow has said that if Kyiv accepts these conditions, then military action will be stopped soon. It is Day 13 of the Russian invasion into Ukraine which began on February 24 after the announcement of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But the two countries have not yet reached an agreement on any concrete issue. The third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine took place on Monday. But this also did not yield any result.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that if Ukraine stops military action, amends the constitution, recognises Crimea as Russian territory and also recognise Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states then Russia is ready to end the war.

This is for the first time since February 24 that such a vocal statement has been issued by Russia. Speaking to Reuters, Peskov said that Ukraine was aware of the conditions 'and they've been told it can all stop in a moment'. However, the Kremlin spokesman emphasized that Russia was not making any further territorial claims on Ukraine.

He also said that it is 'not true' that they are demanding Kyiv. "We are completing demilitarisation in Ukraine. We will complete it. But the main thing is that Ukraine should stop its military action. They should stop their military action and no one will fire."

Russia has attacked Ukraine from the north, east and south. Presently, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Mariupol have been greatly affected. Europe has seen the biggest refugee crisis since World War II. Due to this, many countries of the world have expressed their displeasure against Russia. Many countries including the United States have imposed economic sanctions on Russia.

406 civilians confirmed dead in Ukraine

The United Nations Human Rights Office has said that 406 civilians have been confirmed dead in Ukraine since the start of Russia's invasion on February 24. Apart from this, 801 people have also been confirmed injured till Sunday midnight, the office said.

The Human Rights Office said that it uses strict procedures in this regard and only gives information about casualties after confirmation. The office said the casualties could be relatively higher, especially in government-controlled areas.