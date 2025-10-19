Forty-Five Years of War: Historical rupture between Pakistan and Taliban

When the Taliban returned to power in Kabul in August 2021, people across Pakistan, from common citizens to top leaders, were happy and hopeful that Pakistan-Afghanistan relations would grow stronger under the Taliban government.

Pakistan has long supported the Taliban, which once defeated two major powers — the USSR and the USA. Pakistan also gave them shelter and help for many years. But in a stunning geopolitical reversal, the Taliban's victory became Pakistan's nightmare. The friendship, forged over decades of war, has not just weakened—it has shattered. The question is why, and whether the roots of this fallout lie not in current events, but in a history that was ignored for too long.

After all, Pakistan has not only sheltered many Afghan Taliban leaders and fighters for years, but also resisted heavy pressure from the United States, which had criticized Pakistan's soft approach towards the group during America's control of Afghanistan from 2001 to 2021.

Since the US withdrew from Afghanistan, Pakistan's troubles with the country have only increased. Earlier, when US and NATO forces were fighting the Taliban and pro-Western leaders ruled Kabul, things were tense but still manageable. Now, with the Taliban in power, Pakistan is finding it harder to deal with Afghanistan than ever before.

The relationship between Pakistan and the Taliban—once seen as close allies—has broken down much faster than anyone expected, surprising many experts who study Pakistan-Afghanistan affairs.

The seriousness of the situation became clear when Pakistan carried out airstrikes on militant camps inside Afghanistan. In response, Afghan forces fired shells at Pakistani posts across the border.

Who would have imagined that Pakistan and its former ally would turn against each other so quickly?

The Terrorism Problem That Divided Old Friends

From Pakistan's point of view, the main issue with Afghanistan is simple — the Taliban government is not stopping militants who use Afghan territory as a safe place to plan and launch terrorist attacks inside Pakistan.

According to the Pakistan Institute of Conflict and Security Studies, terrorist attacks in Pakistan rose by 40% in 2024 compared to 2023. During this period, 530 security personnel, 489 civilians, and 950 militants were killed in attacks and counter-terror operations.

Pakistan's disappointment with the Taliban was made clear by Army Chief Syed Asim Munir, who said that the main difference between Pakistan and Afghanistan is the presence of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Afghan soil and the terrorism spreading from across the border, which will continue until the Afghan Taliban take action to stop it.

The TTP operates mainly in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, near the Afghan border. Pakistan also says that Baloch separatist groups are using Afghan territory to carry out attacks in the Balochistan province, adding to its security concerns.

But for Afghanistan's government, terrorism is Pakistan's internal issue. Kabul believes Pakistan should solve it through talks with the TTP, which is mainly made up of Pakistani Pashtun tribes.

Kabul's advice for Pakistan to 'talk to the TTP' is not merely a deflection; it hints at the very issue Pakistan cannot control: the deep-seated ethnic and tribal bonds that transcend borders. This is the Pashtun connection that complicates everything.

The Pashtun Connection That Complicates Everything

The Pakistani Pashtun tribes are people who live mostly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and parts of Balochistan, near the Afghanistan border. They share the same language, culture, and customs as the Pashtuns in Afghanistan. These tribes have strong family ties, follow traditional laws, and live mostly in mountainous border regions.

In the past, Pakistan made peace deals with militant groups in its border areas, but now it refuses to hold any talks with the TTP.

Islamabad says the TTP's demands cannot be accepted because the group wants to enforce a strict Taliban-style rule in the tribal areas and undo government reforms that had improved administration there.

However, the real problem between Pakistan and Afghanistan goes much deeper. It is linked not only to today's issues but also to long-standing historical disputes.

The Pakistani Pashtun tribes, who came together under the TTP, share the same beliefs as the Afghan Taliban and had fought alongside them against US-led NATO forces.

Forty-Five Years of War That Shaped Today's Crisis

In the 1980s and early 1990s, the tribal areas along Pakistan's border with Afghanistan became the main hub for fighters supported by the United States. These fighters, known as mujahideen, were supplied with money, weapons, and training to fight against the Soviet Army, which had invaded Afghanistan, and the communist Afghan government it backed. The region saw the rise of training camps, foreign volunteers, and religious schools that encouraged young men to join the fight. This period also laid the foundation for future militant networks, including groups that later became the Taliban and the TTP.

This means the tribal region has faced continuous war for about 45 years, during which it fought against two powerful countries—first the Soviet Union and later the United States.

These Pakistani tribes maintain close ties with the Afghan Taliban, who are also mostly Pashtun and share the same culture and language.

The Border Dispute That Never Died

Many Pashtun tribes live on both sides of the Durand Line, a 2,640-kilometer border drawn in 1893 between Afghanistan and British India. These tribes include the Nurzai, Shinwari, Mohmand, Sadozai, Alizai, and Yusufzai, who are closely related families sharing the same culture, language, and traditions, and live across Afghanistan and Pakistan's border regions.

After 1947, when the British left India, Pakistan got the region that shared its border with Afghanistan.

But the Durand Line, which the world accepts as the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, is not accepted by Afghan nationalists. The Taliban calls it a fake or imaginary line and says it will never accept it as a real border.

The Taliban's statement became stronger after the relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan got worse.

Pakistan's Tough Actions That Backfired

As terror attacks increased in Pakistan, the government became stricter and started taking tough actions, like sending back thousands of Afghan refugees who were living there without registration.

But many refugees came back to Pakistan, showing that the government's move was not effective.

In March 2017, Pakistan started closing its border with Afghanistan to stop militants from crossing and later made its immigration system much stricter.

Earlier, Pashtun tribes from both countries could cross the border easily using local travel papers, and many didn't need any documents at all.

Now, even though the Afghan Taliban and locals on both sides protested, Pakistan has started a visa system. It says this step is important to stop terrorism and protect its borders.

Pakistan's move to stop smuggling has upset the Afghan Taliban and local people who depend on small cross-border trade for their living.

In the last two years, Pakistan has enforced these rules on its own, which has damaged ties with the Afghan Taliban and upset many local people.

The Real Reason Behind the Broken Alliance

So, Pakistan has overlooked that Pashtun families and tribes on both sides have become closer through marriages and friendships, even after years of war and conflict in the border areas.

Many Afghan resistance leaders from the time of the Soviet war, and later Taliban leaders who fought against the US and NATO, lived in Pakistan for years, treating it as their second home.

Ultimately, the conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan is a story of unintended consequences. For decades, Pakistan nurtured the Taliban as an instrument of 'strategic depth,' a way to secure its western flank and project influence. It overlooked the inconvenient truths of history—a colonial border drawn in the sand and an unbreakable Pashtun identity that refuses to be divided by lines on a map. Now, the instrument has turned on its master. The Taliban, empowered and nationalistic, refuses to be a proxy. What was once seen as Pakistan's greatest foreign policy success has become its most volatile and dangerous failure. The broken brotherhood was not a sudden collapse; it was a crisis decades in the making, built on foundations that could never hold. The alliance was always temporary, the tensions always present, and the breakdown was always waiting to happen.