Former US President Donald Trump to make ‘important announcement’ on November 15, here’s what it could be

Businessman Donald Trump, who is the former President of the United States, is set to make an explosive announcement soon. The former US President said that he will be making an “important announcement” on November 15.

While addressing a rally in Vandalia, Donald Trump said that his party will be taking back the White House in the year 2024. Further, he said that an important announcement is set to take place later in November.

While referring to Ohio senate Republican contender JD Vance, Donald Trump said during his rally, “We will make a major announcement on Tuesday, Nov 15 at Mar-a-Lago. We want nothing to detract from tomorrow’s elections, JD.”

While Trump has neither confirmed nor denied his claims for the same, it is expected the former US President is set to contest the US Presidential elections in 2024. Trump has also expressed confidence that US President Joe Biden will not be elected again for the post.

Slamming the Democratic Party in his speech during the rally, Trump said, “They cannot challenge the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement. This is the largest political movement in history.”

The former US President also said, “We are a nation in decline, we are a failing nation. We are the nation with the highest energy costs, we were energy two short years ago, and we are begging Saudi and Venezuela for oil.”

Trump has been increasingly explicit about his plans to launch a third presidential campaign, saying in recent days that he would "very, very, very probably" run again and would be formalizing his intentions "very, very soon."

This comes as Trump on Thursday opened a swing of four rallies in the US state of Iowa. The rallies held by the ex-US president come in the final five days of the midterm elections in Iowa."In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again," Trump said.

