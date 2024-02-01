Former US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for Middle East Policy

For the Nobel Peace Prize, Trump has been nominated for the fourth time

Republican congresswoman Claudia Tenney proposed former US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing the "historic" Abraham Accords treaty he signed while his presidency. "Donald Trump was instrumental in facilitating the first new peace agreements in the Middle East in almost 30 years," Ms. Tenney said in the statement. “For decades, bureaucrats, foreign policy ‘professionals', and international organisations insisted that additional Middle East peace agreements were impossible without a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. President Trump proved that to be false.” he added.

This is the fourth time that Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. The Oslo Accords of 1994 and the 1978 peace treaty between Egypt and Israel were recognised by the Nobel Peace Prize. Tenney emphasised, however, that Trump's role in mediating a settlement between Israel and four of its Arab neighbours was never acknowledged.

Now more than ever, when Joe Biden’s weak leadership on the international stage is threatening our country’s safety and security, we must recognize Trump for his strong leadership and his efforts to achieve world peace,” Tenney stressed.

It is noteworthy that Mr. Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination for president, has received multiple nominations for the Abraham Accords peace accord. Although, he did not receive the award during his presidency.

At a 2019 press conference in New York, the former US President Donald Trump stated, "I would get a Nobel Prize for a lot of things, if they give it out fairly, which they don't."