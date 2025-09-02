Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Former US NSA John Bolton issues BIG statement on Indian PM Modi's meet with China's Xi, Russia's Putin, says, 'Trump has shredded...'

Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton has issued a big statement following PM Modi's bilateral meet with China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin. On his posts on X, he sharply criticised US President Trump's tariff policies. What did he said?

ANI

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 06:58 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Former US NSA John Bolton issues BIG statement on Indian PM Modi's meet with China's Xi, Russia's Putin, says, 'Trump has shredded...'
    Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton has sharply criticised President Donald Trump's tariff policy, asserting that it has "shredded" decades of Western efforts to align India away from its Cold War ties with the Soviet Union and address the growing threat from China.

    In a series of posts on X on Monday (local time), Bolton accused Trump of jeopardising strategic gains with his economic approach, while also suggesting that the policy has handed Chinese President Xi Jinping an opportunity to reshape the geopolitical landscape in the East.

    "The West has spent decades trying to wean India away from its Cold War attachment to the Soviet Union/ Russia, and cautioning India on the threat posed by China. Donald Trump has shredded decades of efforts with his disastrous tariff policy," Bolton stated in one of his posts.

    "Donald Trump's unwillingness to consider diplomatic moves in a larger strategic context has given Xi Jinping an opportunity to reset the East," another post read.

    John Bolton is a former American government official who served as national security adviser (2018-19) to Donald Trump in his first stint as US President. He later resigned from his position over differences with Trump on the administration's foreign policy at that time.

    New Delhi is facing global uncertainties due to heightened economic tensions following the US imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports, which was supplemented by an additional 25 per cent due to New Delhi's purchase of Russian crude oil.

    PM Modi meets Xi Jinping during SCO Summit 2025 in Chiina's Tianjin

    Bolton's remarks followed the conclusion of the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council summit in Tianjin, China, during which Prime Minister Modi held bilateral engagements with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit.

    PM Modi and Xi Jinping, during their bilateral meeting, recognised the role of India and China's economies in stabilising the global trade, according to a Ministry of External Affairs statement on Sunday.

    Meanwhile, during his engagement with Putin, PM Modi emphasised the strong relationship between India and Russia, stating that both nations have always stood shoulder to shoulder, even in the most challenging situations.

    The Prime Minister affirmed that cooperation between New Delhi and Moscow is vital for global peace, stability and prosperity.

    Putin also noted that this year marks the 15th anniversary of the India-Russia 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership'.

    (With ANI Inputs)

