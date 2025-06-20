Zalmay Khalilzad, former top US diplomat for Afghanistan, has issued a warning to US President Donald Trump about Pakistan's long history of double game. The warning comes shortly after Trump had a working lunch with Pakistan's army chief Field Marshall Asim Munir at the White House on Wednesday, i.

Zalmay Khalilzad, former top US diplomat for Afghanistan, has issued a warning to US President Donald Trump about Pakistan's long history of double game. The warning comes shortly after Trump had a working lunch with Pakistan's army chief Field Marshall Asim Munir at the White House on Wednesday, i.e., June 19.

The US President described Munir as a "smart" man and said that he was honoured to meet the top military official of Pakistan. Meanwhile, Khalilzad reminded President Trump of dreaded terrorist Osama Bin Laden's hideout. The Al-Qaeda chief was killed by American forces in May, 2011 in Pakistan's Abbottabad.

“During the years of our military presence in Afghanistan, Pakistan took our assistance and at the same time provided support and sanctuary to those who were killing our forces. Similarly, during the war on terror after 9/11, the Pakistani military selectively helped both us and the Al-Qaida terrorists. Where did we find Bin Laden? All cozy in Pakistan near one of Pakistan’s military facilities. And Pakistan still holds Dr. Afidi who helped us find and eliminate Bin Laden. Bottom line: Gen Asim Munir cannot be trusted,” said Khalilzad in a post on X.

The former US diplomat highlighted what the General is likely to have on his agenda. "Besides Indo-Pakistan relations, the General is likely to have the following on his agenda: 1. Get US investment in Pakistan's minerals via military-owned companies, and general strengthening of trade and economic relations; 2. Get Potus to subcontract the protection of US interests in Afghanistan, including on terror, to the Pakistani military (given the relations between the two countries, a formula for utter disaster); 3. He will offer to be a conduit for communication with China. 4. He would like greater legitimacy and to create the impression that the US endorses his de facto status as ruler-for-life", he said.

Khalilzad underlined that although Asim Munir has gained popularity and elevated himself to the rank of Marshall, there is a widespread opposition to the continued imprisonment of former Pak PM Imran Khan. "There are huge economic problems in the country, plus a growing insurgency in the country's #Baluchistan region", he said.