WORLD

Former US NSA issues BIG warning on Donald Trump's tariffs: 'They could push India...'

US President Donald Trump's 50 per cent tariff on India has met with sharp criticism from many around the world, including several within the US. Several high-profile visits are expected in the coming weeks, including PM Narendra Modi's trip to China and Trump's meeting with the Russian President.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 09, 2025, 05:26 PM IST

Former US NSA issues BIG warning on Donald Trump's tariffs: 'They could push India...'

Former United States National Security Advisor (NSA) John Bolton has warned that Donald Trump’s hefty tariffs on India, intended to hurt Russia, could end up doing just the opposite. The levies may, in fact, bring New Delhi closer to Moscow and Beijing (China), according to Bolton. "Trump's tariffs against India are intended to hurt Russia but they could push India closer to Russia and to China to oppose these tariffs," Bolton told CNN in a recent interview.

What did John Bolton say about India tariffs?

The ex-US NSA cautioned that Trump's actions could undo decades of US efforts to keep India distant from both Russia and China. "Trump’s leniency on the Chinese, and heavy-handed tariffs on India, jeopardise decades of American efforts to bring India away from Russia and China," Bolton told the news channel. Besides, in an opinion article for The Hill, Bolton termed Trump's approach of favouring China over India an "enormous mistake," adding that the US was "levying tariffs on friend and foe alike."

What are the latest updates on India-US tariff standoff?

At the beginning of August, Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on India and an unspecified penalty for doing business with Russia. Days later, he raised the tariff to 50 per cent as New Delhi continued to deal with Russia despite the US president's threats. The Indian government has responded to the tariffs, terming them unfair and calling out the US for its "double standards" as America itself imports a range of products from Russia. Amid the tariff drama, several high-profile visits are scheduled to take place: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit China at the end of the month, marking his first visit to the country in seven years. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Trump in the US state of Alaska next week.

