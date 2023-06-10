Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld
topStoriesenglish

Former UK PM Boris Johnson resigns as MP, says 'forced out' of Parliament

Johnson has stepped down as a Tory MP after claiming that he was "forced out of Parliament" over Partygate.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 09:04 AM IST

Former UK PM Boris Johnson resigns as MP, says 'forced out' of Parliament
Former UK PM Boris Johnson resigns as MP, says 'forced out' of Parliament

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stepped down as a Tory MP after claiming that he was "forced out of Parliament" over Partygate.

The former Prime Minister saw in advance a report by the Commons Privileges Committee investigating if he misled the Commons over Downing Street lockdown parties, the BBC reported.

Johnson said that he was "bewildered and appalled" after receiving a letter from a House of Commons committee, CNN reported. His resignation now triggers a by-election in his marginal seat.

The Privileges Committee said that Johnson had called into question the integrity of the House of Commons, the British news broadcaster reported.

The MP-led committee - which has a majority of Conservative MPs - said it would conclude its inquiry on Monday and "publish its report promptly".

In his resignation statement issued on Friday, Johnson described the committee as a "kangaroo court" whose purpose "from the beginning has been to find me guilty, regardless of the facts".

Johnson previously admitted misleading Parliament when he gave evidence to the committee in a combative hearing in March - but denied doing it on purpose.

He said that social distancing had not been "perfect" at gatherings in Downing Street during Covid lockdowns but insisted the guidelines, as he understood them, were followed at all times.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Mouni Roy flaunts her curves in sizzling photos in bralette and sarong from her Italy vacation
Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari give fashion goals at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch
Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men
In pics: Kim Kardashian, Katy perry, Rihanna: 5 most controversial outfits at Met Gala red-carpet
Mangoes in India with health benefits: Devour 8 types of 'aam' this summer from langda to dasheri
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta baby girl name revealed; Mukesh Ambani granddaughter named…
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.