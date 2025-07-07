Former Russian Transport Minister dies by suicide hours after being fired by President Vladimir Putin

Former Russian transport minister Roman Starovoit was found dead with a gunshot wound in his car hours after being dismissed by President Putin.

Roman Starovoit, Russia’s former transport minister, was found dead inside his car near Moscow on Monday. According to investigators, he had a gunshot wound, and a pistol believed to belong to him was found in the vehicle. His death is being treated as a possible suicide, and officials are still looking into the full details.

When and how did this happen?

Starovoit died just hours after he was removed from his position by President Vladimir Putin. The dismissal was made official through a presidential order on the same day. The decree did not mention any reason for firing him, and Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said there was no mention of a “loss of trust.”

Starovoit had only held the post of transport minister for just over a year. Before that, he was governor of the Kursk region, an area near the Ukraine border that had seen intense fighting during the war.

Where is this happening, and who replaces him?

The incident happened near Moscow. Following Starovoit's dismissal and sudden death, the Kremlin announced that Andrei Nikitin, former governor of the Novgorod region, would take over as the new acting transport minister.

Photos were released showing Nikitin meeting President Putin. At the meeting, Nikitin talked about plans to improve the country’s transport system by using digital technology and making it easier to move goods across borders.

The news comes at a time when Russia’s transport sector is under pressure. The aviation industry is struggling due to a shortage of spare parts, and Russian Railways is facing high borrowing costs.