Former president Viktor Yanukovych to be Vladimir Putin’s top pick as new head of Ukraine?

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are running high as the conflict between the two countries has escalated over the last couple of days. The Russian military has been continuously bombing major cities of Ukraine, indicating that the invasion will be over soon.

In the midst of this war, reports have emerged that Russian President Vladimir Putin has already picked out the person who will be acting as the head of Ukraine after the invasion of the country is complete. Reports suggest that the new head of Ukraine will be Viktor Yanukovych.

Viktor Yanukovych, who is the former president of Ukraine, will most likely be the next president of Ukraine after the war between the two nations subsides, and Russia emerges victorious. The reports of Yanukovych being chosen by the Kremlin came from local media reports.

The Kyiv Independent, while citing a report by the Ukrayinska Pravda, an online newspaper, said that the former Russian president is being prepared by the Kremlin for a special occasion. The tweet by the news agency says, “Putin wants to reinstate Yanukovych as president of Ukraine.”

Viktor Yanukovych is allegedly in Minsk, and the Kremlin is preparing an operation to replace Zelensky with the ex-president ousted by the EuroMaidan Revolution in 2014, according to Ukrainska Pravda’s sources March 2, 2022

“Viktor Yanukovych is allegedly in Minsk, and the Kremlin is preparing an operation to replace Zelensky with the ex-president ousted by the EuroMaidan Revolution in 2014, according to Ukrainska Pravda’s sources,” The Kyiv Independent said.

Victor Yanukovych had left Russia in 2014 after his government was overthrown following the Maidan Revolution. It is being speculated that Yanukovych’s return to the country is being planned, and he will be the new ‘President of Ukraine’.

The news report further cited Ukrainian Intelligence and said that the Russian government, led by Vladimir Putin, could be preparing for an informational operation or action for Yanukovych’s return to Ukraine or to publish an appeal on his behalf to the Ukrainian people in the near future.

The Russian military’s attack on Ukraine has further intensified over the last couple of days, with heavy shelling being reported from Kharkiv and Kyiv's major areas. Kyiv’s TV tower was also bombed on Tuesday, with reports of several casualties.