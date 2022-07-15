Search icon
Former President Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana Trump, dies at 73

Donald Trump and Ivana Trump divorced in the early '90s. The couple shares three children.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 07:55 AM IST

Former President Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana Trump, dies at 73
Reuters Photo

Former US President Donald Trump's first wife and the mother of his three oldest children, Ivana Trump, died  in New York City, her family announced Thursday. She was 73. Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote, "I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City." 

"She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr, Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!" he added. 

The Trump family also issued a joint statement following Ivana's death. "Our mother was an incredible woman, a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor," the statement said. 

"She fled from communism and embraced this country," the statement continued. "She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children, and ten grandchildren."

For the unversed, the Trumps were a power couple in New York in the 1980s before their equally public, and messy, divorce after Donald Trump met his next wife, Marla Maples. But in recent years, Ivana Trump had been on good terms with her former husband. She wrote in a 2017 book that they spoke about once a week.

Ivana told the New York Post in 2016 that she was both a supporter and adviser to the former president.

Ivana Trump was born Ivana Zelnickova in 1949 in the Czechoslovak city of Gottwaldov, the former city of Zlin that just had been renamed by the Communists, who took over the country in 1948.

