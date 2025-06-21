After Pakistan government's announcement of nominating US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize 2026, several of the country's activists and authors took to social media to slam the move.

After Pakistan government's announcement of nominating US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize 2026, several of the country's activists and authors took to social media to slam the move. Sharing a post on 'X', the Pak government said that the US President "demonstrated great strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship through robust diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi" during the recent crisis with India.

Calling him a "genuine peacemaker", it continued, "President Trump demonstrated great strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship through robust diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi, which de-escalated a rapidly deteriorating situation. This intervention stands as a testament to his role as a genuine peacemaker".

Meanwhile, Islamabad has drawn brickbats from within the country, with several activists and authors criticising the move. Maleeha Lodhi, who previously served as Pakistan's ambassador at the United Nations, called the government's move unfortunate. "It is unfortunate that the government is recommending Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize. A man who has backed Israel's genocidal war in Gaza... This move does not reflect the views of the people of Pakistan," Lodhi wrote in her 'X' post.

Pakistani journalist and author Zahid Hussain took a dig at the government, saying that their decision to nominate Trump, a person who backed the war in Gaza, was “pathetic”.

"Trump has called Israel's attack on Iran 'excellent'. And the Pakistani government has recommended him for the Nobel Peace prize... So pathetic on the part of the Pakistan government. A man who has backed the genocidal war in Gaza and is planning to invade Iran," Hussain said in a post on 'X'.

What Trump said

Earlier on Friday, i.e., June 20, US President Donald Trump reiterated his claims of mediating the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, asserting he should have been given the Nobel Peace Prize "four or five times" by now. "They should give me the Nobel Prize for Rwanda, and if you look, the Congo, or you could say Serbia, Kosovo, you could say a lot of them. The big ones are India and Pakistan. I should have gotten it four or five times", he told mediapersons.