'Recovery not possible, organs malfunctioning': Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf in critical condition

File photo

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf, who has been battling health issues for a long time, remains in critical condition, according to his family. Musharraf's family released an official statement clarifying the rumours of his death, saying that he is currently in a delicate condition.

The former Pakistan president's family said that though he is not on a ventilator right now, he has been in the hospital for the last three weeks due to a complicated ailment, for which he is undergoing treatment. His family further said that "recovery is not possible" for him.

In an official statement, his family said, "He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living."