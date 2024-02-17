Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's party to launch nationwide protest against election rigging

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), led by imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan, has chosen to sit in the opposition in Parliament after making failed attempts to form the government.

Under the orders of the party's founder, Imran Khan, PTI leader Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif declared the party's decision to join the Opposition at the federal and provincial levels. Even though independent candidates supported by the PTI won the most recent elections, the party claims that results were widely manipulated and rigged.

PTI leader Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif declared on Friday that the party has chosen to sit in the opposition in both the Punjab province, which is crucial, and the centre, as per the directives of PTI founder Khan.

The move was made just one day after the party announced Aslam Iqbal as Punjab's chief minister and Umar Ayub Khan as its nominee for prime minister.

After visiting the Qaumi Watan Party in Islamabad on Friday night, Saif spoke to the media and stated that the party had decided to sit in opposition in the Centre and Punjab at the behest of party founder Khan.

He said,“We decided to sit in Opposition despite the reality that if we received seats according to our votes and the results were not changed then maybe today we might have been in the Centre with 180 seats. We have the evidence that our candidates won."

The party, which also issued a white paper on alleged rigging on Friday, has decided to begin its demonstrations on Saturday.

According to a PTI source, the party's incarcerated founder has tasked former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser with rallying political support for the protest drive.