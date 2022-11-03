Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured after firing during Wazirabad rally

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo)

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been injured after his public rally in Pakistan’s Wazirabad came under attack. As per media reports, as many as 5 people have been injured in the incident.

The firing incident happened near Imran Khan's reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala on Thursday (October 3), as per reports of Geo TV. Imran Khan, the former Pakistan Prime Minister is leading an anti-government long march towards Islamabad.

Reports suggest that there were two attackers. Five people have been injured in the attack. While Imran Khan is now safe, he has been shot in the leg and is injured. The former Sindh governor Faisal Javed and Umar Chatta has also been wounded in the attack.

The 70-year-old politician and former cricketer was seen bandaged on his right leg and being moved into an SUV, in a video. One of the two attackers has been arrested. The firing happened at Imran Khan when the former cricketer was standing atop a container truck to address his ongoing long march to Islamabad against the Shehbaz Sharif government.

BREAKING NEWS: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan shot in assassination attempt. Reports he was hit in the leg but survived & now being treated in hospital.

Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi served as the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan from August 2018 until April 2022. He was ousted through a no-confidence motion. The ongoing protest will continue for another 10 months till the date for the election is declared, confirmed Imran Khan. Earlier, the plan was to reach the federal capital by November 4, which was later revised to November 8-9 and then again to November 11.