Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured after firing during Wazirabad rally

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s rally came under attack just days after he took on ISI, issuing a public warning.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 05:49 PM IST

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured after firing during Wazirabad rally
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo)

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been injured after his public rally in Pakistan’s Wazirabad came under attack. As per media reports, as many as 5 people have been injured in the incident.

The firing incident happened near Imran Khan's reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala on Thursday (October 3), as per reports of Geo TV. Imran Khan, the former Pakistan Prime Minister is leading an anti-government long march towards Islamabad. 

Reports suggest that there were two attackers. Five people have been injured in the attack. While Imran Khan is now safe, he has been shot in the leg and is injured. The former Sindh governor Faisal Javed and Umar Chatta has also been wounded in the attack.

Read: Firing at Imran Khan’s rally live updates: Former Pakistan PM among 5 injured; attacker arrested

The 70-year-old politician and former cricketer was seen bandaged on his right leg and being moved into an SUV, in a video. One of the two attackers has been arrested. The firing happened at Imran Khan when the former cricketer was standing atop a container truck to address his ongoing long march to Islamabad against the Shehbaz Sharif government.

Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi served as the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan from August 2018 until April 2022. He was ousted through a no-confidence motion. The ongoing protest will continue for another 10 months till the date for the election is declared, confirmed Imran Khan.  Earlier, the plan was to reach the federal capital by November 4, which was later revised to November 8-9 and then again to November 11.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Durga Puja 2022: Preparations underway as countdown for 5-day festival begins | See pics
Ducati Diavel V4 with new looks and engine revealed, to launch in India soon
In Pics: Married women conclude their Karwa Chauth fasts as moon shines bright in North India
BTS' J-Hope gives major fashion goals, shares photos on social media
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari - check complete cast list
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Etawah, UP: Man test-drives car he got in dowry, runs over aunt in accident
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.