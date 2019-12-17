Former Pak President Pervez Musharraf, convicted of high treason, sentenced to death

The special court in Peshawar convicted the 76-year-old Musharraf and sentenced him to death.

Former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death on Tuesday by a special court in Pakistan over a high treason case.

This comes after the special court was stopped by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) from issuing the verdict on November 28 after hearing petitions from the Pakistan government and Musharraf. The Peshawar court had then instructed the Dubai-based former Pak President to record his statement by December 5.

The statement was recorded by a Bench headed by the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, Waqar Ahmed Seth, according to Pakistani Media.

Further details are awaited.