Former Pak PM Yousuf Raza Gilani tests positive for coronavirus

Gilani's son Kasim Gilani took to Twitter to inform that his father's COVID-19 test came positive.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gillani has tested positive for coronavirus, which has infected over 1.3 lakh people in the country so far.

According to Dawn, Gilani's son Kasim Gilani took to Twitter to inform that his father's COVID-19 test came positive. He also blamed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for his father's infection.

"Thank you Imran Khan's government and National Accountability Bureau! You have successfully put my father's life in danger," Kasim Gilani reportedly said in a tweet.

According to the Dawn, Yousuf Raza Gillani appeared in NAB hearing on Thursday in connection with a corruption case. The former Prime Minister requested the judge that he may be given a permanent exemption from personal attendance in court in view of several lawmakers testing positive for the deadly virus.

Several prominent politicians in Pakistan have tested positive for coronavirus in recent weeks.

As per the latest available data, the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan surged to 1,34,667 while the fatalities rose to 2,574.