Former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif suffers heart attack

After the Lahore High Court on Friday granted bail to former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds, it was reported on Saturday that he suffered a heart attack at a hospital in the city.

Pakistani journalist and author took to Twitter on Saturday to post the news of the former Pak PM's heart attack. "Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif suffered a heart attack in Services Hospital Lahore doctors saying he survived this heart attack but feeling weakness," wrote Mir from his official Twitter handle.

Earlier, it was reported that Sharif's health had seriously deteriorated after the doctors found the platelet count in his blood to be critically low.

The former Pak PM was diagnosed with immune thrombocytopenia - a condition where the patient suffers from the aforementioned low blood platelet count. He has been on medical treatment and according to media reports, doctors said that his condition has been frequenting between critical and normal after they administered platelet injections on intervals.