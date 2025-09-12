Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki takes oath as interim Prime Minister of Nepal

Karki was chosen as Nepal's new leader following a consensus between young protesters, President Ram Chandra Paudel, and army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel. With this, Karki has become the first woman prime minister of Nepal. Read on to know more on this.

Sushila Karki on Friday took oath as the interim prime minister of Nepal, ending days of speculation over who will lead the country amid deep political turmoil. The decision to appoint Karki, a 73-year-old former chief justice of Nepal, was announced by the country's presidential office earlier in the day. Karki was chosen as Nepal's new leader following a consensus between young protesters, President Ram Chandra Paudel, and army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel. With this, Karki has become the first woman prime minister of Nepal.

What will be Sushila Karki's first steps as PM?

Karki will reportedly lead a small cabinet in the caretaker government and hold her first meeting later in the night. Her cabinet will likely recommend dissolution of the national parliament and all seven provincial parliaments. Karki will now lead the interim government of Nepal until next elections are held. Her name appeared as a likely PM contender along with others, including engineer Kulman Ghising and Kathmandu's mayor Balendra Shah, after several days of nationwide protests, which were triggered by a government ban on social media platforms.

Who is Sushila Karki and what's her connection to India?

Karki, born in 1952 in Dhankuta district, completed a Bachelor of Arts degree from Mahendra Morang Campus in 1972 and followed that up with a master's degree in political science from the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in India. She also holds a law degree from Tribhuvan University in Kathmandu. At the peak of her legal career, Karki served as the first woman Chief Justice of Nepal between 2016 and 2017. During her term as chief justice, Karki focused on fighting corruption and improving the legal system of Nepal, earning widespread acclaim.