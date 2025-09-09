Former Nepal PM Jhalanath Khanal’s wife Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar succumbs to burn injuries amid Gen Z protest

Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar was rushed to Kirtipur Burn Hospital but died during the treatment.

Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, the wife of Nepal's former prime minister Jhalanath Khanal, succumbed to burn injuries after Gen Z protesters trapped her in their home and set the house on fire, reports suggest. The incident took place at their home in the Dallu area in Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, which has seen massive protests over corruption and a ban on social media sites. Chitrakar was rushed to Kirtipur Burn Hospital but died during the treatment.

Nepal PM resigns

Earlier today, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned in the face of massive anti-government protests. Protesters attacked private residences of several high-profile leaders, the headquarters of political parties, and even vandalised the parliament, a day after 19 people died in police action against the agitators.

Hours before Oli's resignation, the protesters set on fire the Nepalese leader's private house in Balkot, and attacked properties of President Ramchandra Paudel, former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Communication minister Prithvi Subba Gurung, former home minister Ramesh Lekhak and former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba. Oli, known to be close to China, had become the prime minister in July 2024 for the fourth time with the support of the Nepali Congress Party. He was scheduled to visit India this month.

Gen Z protest

The Gen Z group has used social media platforms like Reddit and Instagram to expose what they called the "extravagant lifestyles of the children of ministers and other influential figures."