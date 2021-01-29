Former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi's daughter-in-law rams car into people, cops in Damascus

In an alleged incident of road rage, the daughter-in-law of late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi Aline Skaf, is suspected of ramming her car into police and pedestrians in Damascus. Aline Skaf is said to have been drunk when the car she was driving hit two policemen on Sunday. Arab media reported that Aline Skaf is wanted by Syrian security agents after witnesses described a 4x4 running into crowds in the country's capital.

The former lingerie model, married to the late Libyan dictator's youngest son Hannibal Gaddafi, is said to have flown into a rage after being pulled over by a police patrol, crashing into three policemen and two civilians before being stopped. There were reports of weapons being fired from another vehicle that was escorting her car, the Daily Mail reported.

Damascus security forces are now said to have issued an order for her arrest, according to UK-based paper Asharq al-Awsat.

Syrian journalist Suhaib Al-Masri said, "The woman [Skaf] was released after running over and attacking policemen because a higher-up had got involved," he wrote on social media. "People are not flies — they can't be run over and then the whole story is forgotten."

Hannibal Gaddafi and Skaf escaped from Libya in 2011 as the uprising erupted against his father's. They found refuge in neighbouring Algeria before moving to Oman after being granted political asylum there a year later. They then moved to Syria, which also granted them political asylum.