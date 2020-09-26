Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi tests COVID-19 positive again

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has tested positive for coronavirus again, Italy`s Corriere della Sera newspaper reported on Saturday.

He was hospitalised in Milan with early phase bilateral pneumonia after testing positive for COVID-19 on September 3. He underwent treatment for 10 days and was released from the San Raffaele hospital on September 14.

A repeat hospitalization is off the table at the moment, according to the report.

Berlusconi is currently quarantined in his villa outside Milan with his girlfriend, Marta Fascina, who also tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently bedridden, struggling with the consequences of the disease ranging from fatigue and physical exhaustion.

The politician reportedly continues to actively, though remotely engage in the activities of his party, Forza Italia, and the European People`s Party, which placed him as a lawmaker to the European Parliament.

Berlusconi and the 30-year-old Fascina purportedly contracted the virus while vacationing in the Mediterranean island of Sardinia this summer.

Virologist Massimo Clementi told the Adnkronos news agency that Berlusconi had no COVID-19 symptoms requiring any further treatment.

