Ex-Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar's widow reportedly fled Gaza using fake passport, remarried: 'She is in...'

Former Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar's widow escaped Gaza and has since remarried, according to a report by the Israeli news outlet Ynet. Samar Muhammad Abu Zamar, who married Sinwar in 2011, was smuggled out of Gaza along with her children using a fake passport. Read on to know more on this.
Former Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar's widow escaped the Gaza Strip and has since remarried in Turkey, according to a report by the Israeli news outlet Ynet. Samar Muhammad Abu Zamar, who married Sinwar in 2011, was smuggled out of Gaza along with her children using a fake passport and a "lot of cash," the report said. Zamar reportedly holds a master's degree in theology from the Islamic University of Gaza.
How did Zamar escape?
A source from Gaza told Ynet: "She's (Zamar) not here anymore, she is in Turkey with the children." Her escape to Turkey required "logistical support, cooperation at a high level, and a lot of cash that the average Gaza resident doesn't have." She allegedly used the passport of another Gazan woman and left the war-torn region through the Rafah border crossing. She reportedly remarried after Sinwar was killed by Israeli troops in October last year.
How is the situation in Gaza?
Ynet reports that Hamas had established a system to evacuate the family members of its senior leaders during the early months of Israel's war on Gaza, using forged documents and bogus medical reports. Najwa, the widow of Sinwar's brother Mohammed, is also believed to have fled through the same network. Both Zamar and Najwa left Gaza before their husbands were killed, the report said citing a source. Israel's war on Gaza has been raging for nearly two years, and over 59,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to data from the Gazan health ministry. Aid agencies around the world have warned that Gaza is currently facing a famine-like situation. In recent weeks, more than 110 people, including infants, have died from hunger in the strip.