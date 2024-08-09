Former Foreign Secretary, activists, protesters: Who are key members of Muhammad Yunus-led Bangladesh interim govt?

Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel laureate, has been sworn in as the head of Bangladesh’s interim government following student-led protests that ended the 15-year rule of Sheikh Hasina. The 84-year-old took the oath as Chief Advisor, a role similar to that of a prime minister, in a ceremony held at the presidential palace in Dhaka. The event was attended by political leaders, civil society members, military officials, and diplomats.

Yunus leads a 16-member council of advisers in this caretaker government, which is tasked with guiding Bangladesh through a challenging period. The council includes a mix of individuals from various backgrounds.

Here's a look at the Interim Cabinet of 16 members:

1. Nahid Islam, Dhaka University (DU) student and key organiser of the Anti-Discrimination Students’ Movement

2. Asif Mahmud, DU student and key organiser of the Anti-Discrimination Students’ Movement

3. Hasan Arif, former Attorney General

4. Touhid Hossain, former Foreign Secretary

5. Nurjahan Begum, Grameen Telecom trustee

6. Sharmeen Murshid, freedom fighter;

7. Bir Pratik Faruk-e-Azam

8. Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Chief Executive of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA)

9. Farida Akhtar, Women’s rights activist

10. Salehuddin Ahmed, former governor of Bangladesh Bank

11. Prof Asif Nazrul, Dhaka University law professor

12. Adilur Rahman Khan, founder of human rights organisation Odhikar

13. Brigadier General (Retired) M Sakhawat Hossain

14. Supradip Chakma, Chairman of Chittagong Hill Tracts Development Board (CHTDB)

15. Prof Bidhan Ranjan Roy, Director of the National Institute of Mental Health & Hospital’s Department of Psychiatry

16. AFM Khalid Hossain, Hefazat-e-Islam nayeb-e-ameer and Islami Andolan Bangladesh adviser

This interim government was established after Bangladesh experienced weeks of violent protests, resulting in the resignation and escape of Sheikh Hasina to India. The protests, which began after a controversial election in January, were sparked by a high court decision to reinstate a 30% job reservation for families of freedom fighters from Bangladesh’s 1971 War of Independence.

The unrest led to the deaths of many and culminated in massive student-led demonstrations demanding Hasina’s resignation. On Monday, she fled to India, paving the way for Yunus to take charge as the leader of the interim government.