World

Former female employee sues restaurant chain, alleges she was 'forced to strip down to underwear'

Washington Post reported that in her lawsuit the woman employee has claimed that she was "forced to strip down to her underwear".

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 14, 2021, 10:09 AM IST

In a shocking incident, a former employee of US-based fast food restaurant chain Panda Express has alleged that she was asked by her employers to attend a “bizarre” self-improvement seminar that “quickly devolved into psychological abuse". 

Washington Post reported that in her lawsuit the woman employee has claimed that she was "forced to strip down to her underwear" while attending Alive Seminars and Coaching Academy's self-improvement programs. The woman added that this happned in front of strangers as well as co-workers.

The lawsuit explains, “The attendees were prohibited from using their cell phones; there was no clock in the room; the doors and windows were all covered with black cloth.” According to the woman, the eminar appeared less for self-improvement but a “site for off-the-books interrogation of terrorist suspects." 

The former Panda Express employee said that in due course of time the seminar became like a “cult initiation ritual.” The woman, however, added that she and other co-workers decided to stay back because they were “told that their opportunity for promotion would depend on completion of the seminar." The girl also claimed that the employees "were forced to ‘hug it out’ wearing nothing but their underwear”.

The exPanda Express employee has alleged that even after attending the ‘seminar’, the working conditions at Panda Express remained ‘intolerable’ and she was sacked after one month. 

Meanwhile, Panda Express'parent company, Panda Restaurant Group has said that they have taken note of the woman's allegations and are probing the matter. anda Restaurant Group spokesman said that “we do not condone the kind of behaviour described in the lawsuit, and it is deeply concerning to us.”

Panda Express’ parent company further said that the company is “committed to providing a safe environment for all associates and stand behind our core values to treat each person with respect.” 

