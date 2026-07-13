Former emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani dies at 74: The visionary who turned Qatar into a global energy and diplomatic power

Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Qatar's former emir, died on Sunday aged 74. Qatar's top government body, the Amiri Diwan, announced that Sheikh Hamad had died on Sunday morning. It did not mention the cause of his death, Reuters said in a report.

Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Qatar's former emir, died on Sunday aged 74. Qatar's top government body, the Amiri Diwan, announced that Sheikh Hamad had died on Sunday morning. It did not mention the cause of his death, Reuters said in a report.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and extended his condolences. “We feel profound sadness at the death of the Father Emir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. He was a visionary leader who guided Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity. We also remember him as a true friend whom I had the honor of meeting during my last visit to Qatar in February 2024.”

India declares one-day mourning

India has announced one-day national mourning on July 13, Monday, in a show of respect for the demise of Father Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.The Ministry of External Affairs stated that the National Flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout the country, adding that no official entertainment will be held on the day.

“The Government of India has declared one-day national mourning tomorrow, July 13, 2026, as a mark of respect for Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Father Amir of the State of Qatar, who passed away today. The National Flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly, and there will be no official entertainment on the day,” the MEA stated.

How Sheikh Hamad transformed Qatar?

Sheikh Hamad assumed power in 1995 with a vision to modernise the once arid region of Qatar to make it energy-rich Gulf nation. He presided over one of the most transformative periods in Qatar's history, reshaping the country's economy and turning the small desert nation into one of the world's wealthiest and most influential states, powered by its vast natural gas resources.

In his 2013 speech, which marked a power transition, he expressed deep intention for a new generation “with their innovative ideas and active energies” to take over. When Hamad handed power to his son, the current Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatar had already been transformed into one of the world's wealthiest and most influential Gulf states, following nearly two decades of sweeping economic and political reforms.

Sheikh Hamad elevated Qatar’s position on the political map of the Middle East by transforming a relative obscure Gulf state from the fringes of the Gulf to a major political player, raising its geopolitical influence and international profile.

An architect of Qatar's liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry, Hamad helped bring the country's vast natural gas reserves to global markets, making Qatar one of the world's largest LNG exporters and significantly boosting its wealth and geopolitical influence.

He realised his vision of investing in soft power by transforming Qatar from a small, relatively vulnerable Gulf state into a globally influential diplomatic player.

From the start, he invested heavily in education, healthcare, scientific research, sports and the energy sector, leveraging Qatar's vast wealth to build its global influence and diplomatic clout.