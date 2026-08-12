Former CJI DY Chandrachud to represent Russia in arbitration with Ukrainian bank Oschadbank

Former CJI DY Chandrachud will represent Russia in an international arbitration against Ukrainian bank Oschadbank, GAR reported via Bar and Bench. The dispute over assets in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson & Zaporizhzhia is under the 1998 Russia-Ukraine treaty.

Former Chief Justice of India *DY Chandrachud* will represent Russia in an international arbitration tribunal hearing a dispute brought by Ukrainian state-owned bank *Oschadbank*, according to a report by the Global Arbitration Review cited by Bar and Bench. The case pertains to the war between Russia and Ukraine and the claimed impact of military operations on the bank's operations.

The dispute is being heard under the *1998 bilateral investment treaty between Russia and Ukraine*, reported Bar and Bench. Oschadbank's claim is understood to be worth *hundreds of millions of dollars*.

The Dispute: Assets in 4 regions

The case stems from Oschadbank's claim over assets and business operations in Ukraine's *Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia* regions. The bank says it lost these following Russia's military actions in Ukraine after Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. Oschadbank initiated the arbitration after Russia allegedly failed to respond to a notice of dispute served by the bank in July 2025.

Tribunal composition

The tribunal will have three members.

- Dyala Jimenez, Costa Rican arbitrator and former trade minister, will serve as its president after being selected jointly by Russia and Oschadbank.

- Stavros Brekoulakis, Greek arbitrator and National University of Singapore (NUS) professor, was chosen by Oschadbank as the third member, Bar and Bench reported.

- Former CJI Chandrachud has been appointed by Russia.

Previous approaches by Russia

Chandrachud's appointment comes after he had reportedly turned down approaches from Russia previously to serve as its arbitrator in treaty disputes involving *Wintershall Dea*, a gas and oil production company, and *Ukrenergo*, a state-owned power transmission firm.

Those approaches were reportedly made on the same day that the *Permanent Court of Arbitration* had designated Chandrachud as the appointing authority in the Wintershall proceedings. He later relinquished that role after disclosing the communications.