Bangladesh prosecutors have officially charged former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with crimes against humanity. The charges are related to a violent government crackdown during the 2024 student-led uprising, according to reports. The announcement was made on Sunday during a televised hearing by the country's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT). Chief prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam stated that Hasina "directly ordered" the security forces, her political party, and allied groups to act against protesters. These actions reportedly led to many deaths and injuries.

“These killings were planned,” Tajul Islam said, quoting video evidence and encrypted messages exchanged between different state agencies. The prosecutor said there is strong proof that Hasina had full knowledge and control over what was happening.

The charges claim that Hasina, as the head of the government at the time, is responsible for the actions taken by the police and military during the unrest. The tribunal is treating this as a case of “command responsibility.”

The protests started early in 2024 when students began demonstrating against a controversial job quota system. But the movement quickly grew into a nationwide protest. People demanded Hasina’s resignation, accusing her government of corruption, authoritarian behavior, and rigging elections.

After nearly 15 years in power, Sheikh Hasina stepped down on August 5, 2024. She fled to India the same day and has been living there since.

This case marks a major turning point in Bangladesh’s political history. It is rare for a former prime minister to face such serious charges in the country. The International Crimes Tribunal was originally set up to try war crimes from the 1971 war of independence, but it now also hears cases related to crimes against humanity in modern times.

Supporters of Hasina have denied all accusations and called the charges politically motivated. However, prosecutors insist the evidence is strong and the victims deserve justice. The court has not yet set a trial date.