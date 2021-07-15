Former adult star Mia Khalifa accused of being a puppet of the US govt, denies allegation

Former adult-film actress and webcam model Mia Khalifa has been one of the well-known faces supporting ongoing protests in Cuba. In recent days, she has also condemned the Cuban government and leadership.

President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, publicly alleged that Khalifa was working in cahoots with the US government to fuel protests in the country. The American-Lebanese movie star took to Twitter to refute the allegation.

Khalifa tweeted, "Oy, singao… I’m not being paid by any government to spread awareness of your inhumanity towards your people. I do it for free and on my own time. #notsponsored"

Oy, singao… I’m not being paid by any government to spread awareness of your inhumanity towards your people. I do it for free and on my own time. @DiazCanelB #notsponsored — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) July 12, 2021

On the same day, US President Joe Biden had expressed support for the protesters in Cuba. A statement from the White House read, "The Cuban people are bravely asserting fundamental and universal rights. Those rights, including the right of peaceful protest and the right to freely determine their own future, must be respected. The United States calls on the Cuban regime to hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment rather than enriching themselves."

Thousands of Cuban citizens are on the streets. There have been several clashes between the protesters, the police and supporters of the government. Capital city Havana has been the centre of the protests with citizens angry at the government’s handling of the COVID-19 situation, the rising inflation and bad economic shape. Protesters are demanding free vaccines and a plan to end food shortage.

For Mia Khalifa, this isn’t the first online controversy. The American-Lebanese celebrity has a massive social media following. She has earlier spoken against the violence in Palestine and even pointed a finger at the United States.

She has also used her online influence to try and help her favourite American football team Florida State Seminoles recruit a star player. She once criticized association football player Matteo Guendouzi for diving in a match while playing for Arsenal FC in 2019.