Foreign secretary Vikram Misri makes BIG statement on India-US trade ties amid Donald Trump's 50% tariff imposition, says 'Defense deal not...'

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri a made a big statement that India's relationship with United States remains strong, strategic and multidimensional, and trade is just one aspect. What did he said on Pakistan's Asim Munir's nuclear threat?

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 07:43 AM IST

In a detailed briefing to the Parliamentary Standing Committed on External affairs, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri a made a big statement that India's relationship with United States remains strong, strategic and multidimensional, and trade is just one aspect. Mr. Misri also emphasized that Indian will not halt defence deal with US, despite Donald Trump imposing 50% tariffs by adding an extra 25% duty on India for purchasing Russian oil. 

This was Indian government's first briefing after Tariff imposition. Foreign Secretary Misri along with Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal briefed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs headed by senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on the 'Current Developments in India's Foreign Policy with Special Reference to US-India Trade Negotiations and Tariffs'. It wa a three-hour committee meeting where the 22 participating members interacted with the Foreign and Commerce Secretary on the latest issues concerning India's Foreign Policy, especially the ongoing US-India trade negotiations and tariffs.

The panel was informed that India will continue to import Russian oil. Moreover, Vladimir Putin's visit to India and PM Narendra Modi's visit to China are also scheduled among the ongoing tariff tensions. 

Commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal also informed the panel about the scheduled sixth round of trade negotiations between India and the US. He said that there is no official indication of any cancellation and 'the process of dialogue is ongoing.'

India-US 'multi-dimensional' ties

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri clarified that penalties for buying Russian oil by the US is based on flawed assumptions and does not reflect the realities of global energy markets.

Misri also emphasized that Indo-US ties are multidimensional, where trade is a small part. he highlighted that US extradition of Tahawwur Rana, linked to 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and US's move to designate terrorist organization 'The resistance front', who claimed Pahalgam terror attack is part of India-US strategic ties.  He also recalled US support at the UN Security Council in condemning the Pahalgam attack.

The commerce ministry als mentioned that India is also seeking to leverage and extend its exports as it has many existing trade agreements with partners such as the UAE, Australia, ASEAN, Japan, South Korea and Mauritius.

On Pakistan's Asim Munir's nuclear threat

Vikram Misri also addressed many questions regarding Pakistan army chief Asim Munir's nuclear threat to India and world, during his second visit to the United States. Asim Munir also provoked many statements on India including 'Indus River is not the Indians’ family property.' 

Shashi Tharoor after the briefing also clarified that questions regarding the statements by Asim Munir were also 'brought up.' He said, 'Our concern was expressed about the misuse of a friendly country’s soil to say something about us in this manner. But at the same time, the fact that nuclear sabre-rattling is something the Pakistanis like to do has been dismissed by the MEA in a statement that was issued just about the time that our meeting was beginning.'

