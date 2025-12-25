'For Muslims, Hindus, Christians...': Tarique Rahman's homecoming message amid Bangladesh violence

Rahman is seen as a top contender for the post of prime minister ahead of the upcoming elections in Bangladesh, expected to be held in February 2026. His return coincides with a sensitive time in Bangladesh as violence is on the rise in the aftermath of the killing of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi.

Tarique Rahman, the acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, on Thursday (December 25) urged people of the country to work together in bringing peace and stability. Rahman, the 60-year-old son of Bangladesh's first woman prime minister Khaleda Zia, made the appeal in his first address to supporters of the party hours after he landed in capital Dhaka following a self-imposed exile of 17 years.

In his speech in Dhaka, Rahman said: "Whatever political party we belong to, whatever religion we believe in, whether we are non-partisan individuals -- all must join hands to maintain law and order." He added: "We have people from the hills and the plains in this country - Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and Christians. We want to build a safe Bangladesh, where every woman, man and child can leave home safely and return safely."

Invoking the American civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr, Rahman said: "I have a plan for the people of my country and for my country," adding: "This plan is for the interest of the people, for the development of the country, for changing the lot of the country. To implement the plan, I need the support of all the people of the country. If you stand beside us, god willing, we will be able to implement my plan."

Rahman is seen as a top contender for the post of prime minister ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections in Bangladesh, expected to be held in February 2026. His return coincides with a sensitive time in Bangladesh as violence is on the rise in the aftermath of the killing of the youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Osman was a key figure in last year's student-led uprising that led to the ouster of former Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina, who has since been hiding in India.