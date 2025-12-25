DNA TV Show: Analysis of Tarique Rahman's show of strength against Yunus in Bangladesh
Christmas 2025: Virat Kohli wishes fans, Shikhar Dhawan shares selfie with girlfriend; Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues turn Santa
Vrusshabha movie review: It takes 2 Mohanlal to makes this wafer-thin story entertaining, reincarnation actioner good in parts, but...
'For Muslims, Hindus, Christians...': Tarique Rahman's homecoming message amid Bangladesh violence
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma return to action - Will BCCI telecast or livestream the matches?
Mumbai: CR, WR to run 12 suburban train services for New Year revellers on Jan 1; check timings here
Karnataka: Two dead, several injured as balloon gas cylinder explodes in Mysuru
ICC Rankings: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli finish 2025 as top two ODI batters; Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah make big gains
From MacBook Air M3 to iPhone 16 Pro: Apple discontinues more than 20 devices in 2025, check list here
No cricketer among Arjuna awardees this year; Yogasana makes debut, Hockey's Hardik Singh in Khel Ratna list
WORLD
Rahman is seen as a top contender for the post of prime minister ahead of the upcoming elections in Bangladesh, expected to be held in February 2026. His return coincides with a sensitive time in Bangladesh as violence is on the rise in the aftermath of the killing of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi.
Tarique Rahman, the acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, on Thursday (December 25) urged people of the country to work together in bringing peace and stability. Rahman, the 60-year-old son of Bangladesh's first woman prime minister Khaleda Zia, made the appeal in his first address to supporters of the party hours after he landed in capital Dhaka following a self-imposed exile of 17 years.
In his speech in Dhaka, Rahman said: "Whatever political party we belong to, whatever religion we believe in, whether we are non-partisan individuals -- all must join hands to maintain law and order." He added: "We have people from the hills and the plains in this country - Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and Christians. We want to build a safe Bangladesh, where every woman, man and child can leave home safely and return safely."
Invoking the American civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr, Rahman said: "I have a plan for the people of my country and for my country," adding: "This plan is for the interest of the people, for the development of the country, for changing the lot of the country. To implement the plan, I need the support of all the people of the country. If you stand beside us, god willing, we will be able to implement my plan."
Rahman is seen as a top contender for the post of prime minister ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections in Bangladesh, expected to be held in February 2026. His return coincides with a sensitive time in Bangladesh as violence is on the rise in the aftermath of the killing of the youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Osman was a key figure in last year's student-led uprising that led to the ouster of former Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina, who has since been hiding in India.