Food costs relief? Trump drops major tariffs on coffee, bananas and other food imports

The order Trump signed excludes the goods from “reciprocal” tariff rates, which start at 10 percent and go as high as 50 percent.

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order removing tariffs on many imported farm products. These include cattle, coffee, tropical fruits, tomatoes, bananas, tea, fruit juice, chocolate, spices, and some fertilisers.

The tariffs were originally meant to support US manufacturers. But they did not have much effect because many of these products are not produced in the United States. Removing the tariffs is expected to help lower prices for American consumers.

The order removes these items from the 'reciprocal' tariff list, which normally includes taxes of 10% to 50%. However, the products are not fully tariff-free. For example, tomatoes from Mexico will still have a 17% tariff. This tariff took effect in July, following the expiration of an old trade agreement, and tomato prices rose sharply afterward.

Many of the goods now removed from reciprocal tariffs have seen the biggest price increases since Trump took office. Analysts say this is partly because of Trump’s own tariffs and also due to low supplies within the US.

Earlier this week, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the decision focuses on products “we don’t grow in the United States,” such as coffee and bananas. While coffee is grown in small areas of the country, most of it is imported.

What did Trump say?

After the announcement, Trump told reporters on Air Force One, “We just did a little bit of a rollback on some foods like coffee.” When asked if his tariffs were raising consumer prices, Trump said, “They may, in some cases,” but argued that “other countries” were paying most of the cost.

Why did Trump remove the tariffs?

Recent exit polls showed many voters were unhappy with the economy and rising prices. Trump signed the order after reaching new agreements with Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador, and Guatemala to lower agricultural import taxes.

Despite Trump’s claims that inflation has dropped since he took office, inflation remains high and continues to pressure American families.

The Trump administration has insisted that the tariffs did not significantly raise grocery prices and instead brought more money into the government. Democrats, however, say Friday’s decision proves that Trump’s tariffs were hurting Americans.

Background on Trump’s tariffs

In April, Trump imposed tariffs on most countries around the world. He continues to argue, incorrectly, according to experts, that tariffs do not raise prices for consumers.

High meat prices have been a major concern for Americans. Trump previously said he wanted to bring those prices down. One reason meat became more expensive was his tariff on Brazil, a major beef supplier.