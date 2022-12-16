Food blogger stabbed to death by rival during live stream in Nepal

Photo: Fatty Goes to Africa / Youtube

A Chinese food blogger known online as "Fatty Goes to Africa" was stabbed while broadcasting live from Nepal. A rival power broker allegedly assaulted him in the streets of Kathmandu. The fatal assault was caught on tape since the blogger was broadcasting live on his website at the time of the tragic event that took his life.

Asia Wire reports that a blogger named Gan Soujiong, who is 29 years old, was streaming live from the streets of Indra Chowk in Nepal as he and his companions laughed and spoke. Screen went dark after a sequence of frantic, high-pitched cries caused the camera to shake violently. Later, a video showed a bloodied and confused Gan lying in the middle of the street with an unidentified Chinese national and his rival, Feng Zhengyung, who could be heard cursing at him in Mandarin.

On the footage, Gan could be seen gushing blood from his chest and stomach after suffering severe injuries as a result of what seemed to be strikes with a knife from his adversary. Gan, half lying on the ground, gripped his stomach and motioned towards the phone, asking the witnesses to dial for help.

At the National Trauma Centre, where he was being treated for knife wounds to the chest and abdomen, Gan reportedly died. His 32-year-old friend Li Chusan, who was beside him throughout the stabbing, is also in serious condition at the hospital.

On November 29th, a South Korean YouTuber was sexually assaulted by two guys while broadcasting live from the Khar neighbourhood of Mumbai. Hyojeong Park was being verbally attacked on camera by Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari when a kind Samaritan stepped in to help. After the YouTuber posted about the event and hailed the Mumbai Police for their quick response, the suspects were allegedly detained.