Following Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The nomination was submitted by a group of Russian public figures, including the famous writer Sergey Komkov. The nomination was sent to Oslo on September 10.

"It was sent on 9 September, and on 10 September, the Nobel Committee headquarters in Oslo received it," Sergey Komkov was quoted as saying. Many still suspect that Kremlin was behind the nomination, however, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Kremlin was in no way involved in the President's nomination.

"You all know that completely different people are nominated for this award, this is an initiative of those submitting the nomination. In this case, [the nomination was submitted by] the aforementioned writer," Peskov said.

"If this decision is made (to award Putin the prize - TASS) - great, if not, it’s no problem as well," he said.

The decision comes at a time when Alexei Navalny, a staunch critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was poisoned using a nerve agent Novichok, confirmed by laboratories in Germany, France, and Sweden.

Earlier, United States President Donald Trump had also been nominated for the Nobel Prize for brokering a peace deal between Israel and the United States.

Reportedly, Trump's name has been put forward by Norwegian politician Christian Tybring-Gjedde