Flying to Saudi Arabia? Air India extends suspension amid security concerns

Air India has extended its suspension of flights to major cities in Saudi Arabia amid ongoing Houthi attacks. Check latest travel advisory.

Air India has extended its temporary suspension of flights to and from major cities in Saudi Arabia, including Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam, until October 24 amid the surging Houthi attacks in the Gulf nation. In a latest travel advisory, Air India said that bookings issued on or before October 15 with travel dates between October 9 and 25 are eligible for a one-time complimentary date change up to November 10.

Air India extends suspension of Saudi Arabia flights

''In view of the prevailing situation, Air India and Air India Express have temporarily suspended flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam until 24 October 2026. We understand that these disruptions may affect our guests' travel plans and are committed to providing as much flexibility as possible during this period,'' it stated.

Who is eligible for a free date change?

''Guests holding confirmed Air India or Air India Express bookings issued on or before 15 October 2026, with travel dates between 9 October and 25 October 2026, are eligible for a one-time complimentary date change on their respective airline up to 10 November 2026. Guests who do not wish to rebook on the originally preferred sector for a future date may, instead, choose to rebook from an alternative station in the GCC region served by their respective airline, subject to availability,'' it added.

#TravelAdvisory In view of the prevailing situation, Air India and Air India Express have temporarily suspended flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam until 24 October 2026. We understand that these disruptions may affect our guests' travel plans and are committed to providing as much flexibility as possible during this period. Guests holding confirmed Air India or Air India Express bookings issued on or before 15 October 2026, with travel dates between 9 October and 25 October 2026, are eligible for a one-time complimentary date change on their respective airline up to 10 November 2026. Guests who do not wish to rebook on the originally preferred sector for a future date may, instead, choose to rebook from an alternative station in the GCC region served by their respective airline, subject to availability. Guests choosing the latter option are required to make their own travel arrangements to get to their preferred alternative point of departure and meet the applicable visa and entry requirements. Air India guests may rebook to or from Dubai or Doha. Air India Express guests may rebook to or from Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat, Ras Al Khaimah, Salalah or Sharjah. Guests whose flights have been cancelled may also opt for a full refund if they choose not to travel. Our teams are available through our contact centres (AI Contact Centre: +91 1169329333 / +91 1169329999, AIX Contact Centre: +91 124 6935600) and city booking offices in GCC stations and India to assist with rebooking and refund requests. We continue to closely monitor the situation and will keep guests informed of any further updates. Our priority remains to support affected guests, minimise inconvenience, and help them continue their journeys with suitable travel options. — Air India (@airindia) October 17, 2026

Alternative airports and refund options for passengers

Air India also gave an option to passengers to opt for a different destination in West Asia with the airline and said, ''Guests choosing the latter option are required to make their own travel arrangements to get to their preferred alternative point of departure and meet the applicable visa and entry requirements. Air India guests may rebook to or from Dubai or Doha. Air India Express guests may rebook to or from Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat, Ras Al Khaimah, Salalah or Sharjah. Guests whose flights have been cancelled may also opt for a full refund if they choose not to travel.''

IndiGo and Akasa Air also suspend Saudi flights

Meanwhile, several other Indian airlines carriers, including IndiGo and Akasa Air, have also suspended their operations in Saudi Arabia until further notice. This all began after the October 10 attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport, where over a dozen people lost their lives, including one Indian national.