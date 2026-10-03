Flydubai’s Omani co-pilot’s posts reveal controversial views: ‘Mixed-gender workplaces ruin women’

Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami is facing increased scrutiny over his alleged extremist views and deleted social media posts following the flydubai cockpit attack.

The background of Omani flydubai co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami is being closely examined after his alleged attack on Indian captain Smit Machchhar during a flight carrying 174 passengers on September 30.

Al-Hammami allegedly stabbed Machchhar and then attempted to take control of the aircraft. His deleted social media accounts have now come under scrutiny, with CNN reporting that some of his posts reflected deeply religious and misogynistic views.

Saudi media and CNN have identified him as an Omani national. He had also reportedly been removed from his previous job at Oman’s national airline amid concerns over his alleged extremist views.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described al-Hammami as having undergone “radicalisation”.

Posts questioned mixed-gender workplaces

Among the posts reportedly linked to al-Hammami was a January 2022 comment about women working alongside men. “How many respectable, religious girls have been ruined in mixed-gender work environments and manipulated?” a post from January 2022 said, CNN reported.

In another post from February 2022, al-Hammami reportedly discussed his mother’s attempts to find him a bride who would agree to his conditions, including wearing a niqab and not working after marriage.

“They all refused. Then my mother told them, ‘My son is a pilot,’ and they all suddenly agreed,” al-Hammami reportedly said in the post.

Concerns reportedly emerged at Oman Air

CNN, citing two sources, reported that al-Hammami was dismissed from Oman’s national airline last year amid concerns over his alleged extremist views. He was reportedly born in the UAE to an Omani father and a Syrian mother.

His now-deleted LinkedIn profile stated that he had worked with Oman Air for seven years before leaving in February 2025. The profile also said he later joined Royal Air Maroc in June 2025 and left the airline in January 2026.

Reports said he was removed from flight training because of concerns over his views and was subsequently given another role at Oman Air.

LinkedIn posts feature Boeing 737 Max, Israeli airlines

The deleted LinkedIn account has also become part of the investigation. The profile reportedly had only two posts, both published hours after the attempted crash of the flydubai aircraft on Wednesday.

The first post contained several video clips filmed inside the cockpits of a Boeing 737 Max aircraft, the same type of aircraft involved in the incident.

The footage also showed aircraft operated by Israeli airlines El Al and Arkia.

The video reportedly ended with an image of Ayman al-Zawahiri, who succeeded Osama bin Laden as the leader of al-Qaeda.

It also featured images of Humam Khalil Abu-Mulal al-Balawi, the al-Qaeda-linked suicide bomber who carried out a 2009 attack that killed nine people, including seven CIA officers and contractors.

Investigation continues

The social media material is being examined alongside al-Hammami's employment history and reported concerns raised during his time at Oman Air.

However, the reports about his online activity and alleged extremist views remain part of the ongoing investigation into the cockpit attack.