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Flydubai pilot who tried to 'crash plane', attack Indian co-pilot arrested in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has reportedly arrested a Flydubai pilot accused of stabbing Indian pilot Smit Machchhar and allegedly trying to crash a flight carrying mostly Israeli passengers from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 30, 2026, 08:00 PM IST

Flydubai pilot who tried to 'crash plane', attack Indian co-pilot arrested in Saudi Arabia
Credit: Twitter
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A Flydubai pilot who allegedly stabbed Indian co-pilot Smit Machchhar and tried to crash a passenger plane has been arrested in Saudi Arabia, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

The incident took place on Wednesday aboard flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates to Tel Aviv, Israel. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 was diverted to Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia after the incident.

Machchhar, the pilot-in-command, and the other pilot were taken to a hospital. Machchhar's condition was not immediately known.

Netanyahu claims pilot tried to crash plane

In a video message, Netanyahu claimed that one of the pilots had stabbed the other and apparently attempted to bring down the aircraft with everyone on board.

"During the flight, as they approached the country, one of the pilots stabbed the other pilot, and apparently tried to crash the plane with everyone on board," Netanyahu said. He described the passengers as "heroes" who had "prevented a major disaster".

Flight sent emergency alert during journey

Around two-and-a-half hours after departing Dubai, flight FZ1073 reportedly sent an emergency alert. The aircraft then descended from 33,000 feet to 17,000 feet in about a minute. The plane also reportedly made an unusual turn near the Jordanian border. Fearing a possible hijacking, Israel scrambled fighter jets as the situation unfolded.

Both pilots taken to hospital

Reports said a fight broke out between the two pilots inside the cockpit, during which one allegedly used a knife to stab Machchhar. Both pilots were reportedly injured. The aircraft later landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, around an hour after the distress alert. The injured pilots were taken to a hospital.

Investigation underway

Authorities are investigating the incident and the allegations surrounding the cockpit confrontation. Arrangements were also being made to bring the passengers back.

The claims that the arrested pilot intended to crash the plane were made by Netanyahu. Further details from the investigating authorities were not immediately available.

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