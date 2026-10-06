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Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar suffers skull fracture in co-pilot attack, emergency surgery performed in Saudi Arabia

Captain Smit Machchhar, who helped prevent an apparent attempt to crash a flydubai flight to Tel Aviv, suffered a serious skull fracture and other injuries after being attacked by his Omani co-pilot,sats report.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 06, 2026, 02:47 PM IST

Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar suffers skull fracture in co-pilot attack, emergency surgery performed in Saudi Arabia
Image credit:Twitter
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Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who helped stop an apparent attempt to crash a flydubai flight, suffered a serious skull injury when his Omani co-pilot attacked him inside the cockpit, sources told NDTV.

The 38-year-old pilot suffered a "depressed fracture -- fragment of skull" after allegedly being struck with a crash axe. Despite severe pain and heavy blood loss, Machchhar managed to reach the cockpit door and unlock it, allowing passengers and crew members to enter and overpower the co-pilot.

Pilot underwent emergency treatment in Saudi Arabia

After the attack, the aircraft was diverted and eventually made an emergency landing at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. Sources said Machchhar received emergency medical treatment in Saudi Arabia, where doctors reconstructed the damaged portion of his skull. He was later flown to the UAE for further treatment.

A depressed skull fracture occurs when a broken section of the skull is pushed inward towards the brain. The injury can be serious because the displaced bone may put pressure on or damage the brain and can require urgent medical treatment or surgery.

Machchhar suffered multiple other injuries

The Indian captain also sustained injuries to his limbs, chest and upper abdominal area. However, sources said he has been showing "positive recovery".

Machchhar was airlifted from Saudi Arabia to Abu Dhabi last week for advanced medical care. He was admitted to the Military Hospital, where specialist doctors are monitoring his condition.

Sources said the pilot is "responding well" to treatment. His family has also been allowed to meet him at the hospital, while authorities are keeping them informed about his health.

‘I was lying on the floor injured’: Machchhar tells PM Modi

During a video call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, Machchhar recalled how he realised the aircraft was losing altitude while he was lying injured on the cockpit floor.

"I was lying on the floor injured, but I told myself to go for one last push to open the door from inside," he told PM Modi.

He also acknowledged the role played by the passengers and other crew members in bringing the situation under control.

"Others came in and also played a role [in controlling the situation]. I was of course fighting for my own life but at the same time I knew I was not going to let others die," he added.

Flydubai flight plunged nearly 18,000 feet

Flydubai flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv early on Wednesday when the incident took place. The aircraft, carrying more than 170 passengers and crew, reportedly plunged nearly 18,000 feet around two and a half hours into the journey.

The aircraft first sent an emergency signal to air traffic controllers before switching to squawk 7500, an international code used to indicate a hijacking or unlawful interference.

The flight was eventually diverted to Saudi Arabia and landed safely in Tabuk.

Omani co-pilot identified as Hamad Al-Hammami

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later identified the Omani co-pilot as Hamad Al-Hammami. Netanyahu said Al-Hammami had stabbed Machchhar before "apparently trying to crash" the aircraft.

The incident is being investigated as an apparent attempt to take control of the aircraft and crash it.

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