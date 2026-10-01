Flydubai Horror: Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu blames it on 'Islamic indoctrination '

Benjamin Netanyahu says investigators are examining the accused Omani co-pilot's motive and possible links to Iran after Indian pilot Smit Machchhar was stabbed aboard a Dubai–Tel Aviv flight.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has raised questions about a possible link between the alleged attack on a Flydubai flight and Iran. Speaking to Fox News a day after the incident, he said investigators were trying to establish whether the accused co-pilot had any connection to Iran or had acted with help from others.

Netanyahu also revealed what the co-pilot allegedly said after being overpowered. According to the Israeli leader, he shouted “Kill me, kill me,” after being subdued.

The incident took place aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Indian captain Smit Machchhar was allegedly stabbed by the co-pilot, putting the lives of passengers at risk. Reports said around 180 people were on board, most of them Israelis.

Netanyahu claimed the accused had undergone radical indoctrination and appeared to be suicidal. However, investigators are yet to establish the full motive behind the alleged attack.

Accused co-pilot is being investigated in Saudi Arabia

The co-pilot was reportedly arrested after the aircraft made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. Authorities have not publicly disclosed his identity, but media reports have described him as an Omani national.

Speaking about the investigation, Netanyahu said: "It's too early to say, the attacking pilot is...he is now being investigated in Saudi Arabia. I think he'll be taken to the Emirates, where he comes from, or at least where he left, where he flew off from, and we'll be following and possibly also participating in this investigation, he told Fox News.

Netanyahu said investigators would try to establish whether the accused had accomplices and whether Iran was involved.

“We’ll get to the root of this attacker, whether he had accomplices and whether Iran was behind it. I think we’ll find out very soon.”

"We'll be following and possibly also participating in this investigation," he added.

He said investigators could learn more about a possible Iran connection within days. The allegations remain under investigation, and no confirmed evidence of Iranian involvement was provided in the account.

Israel describes the incident as a terror attack

Israeli officials have described the alleged stabbing as a jihadist terror attack. Defence Minister Israel Katz called it “an attempted jihadist terror attack”.

The Israeli Embassy in India also condemned the incident, saying the flight was carrying 170 Israelis. It claimed the attack targeted not only Israelis but also the UAE and the Abraham Accords, which were brokered under former US President Donald Trump to establish diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab countries.

“This was an attack on Israelis, the UAE and the Abraham Accords,” the embassy said.

Israel and the UAE are investigating the incident to determine whether it was an attempted hijacking or a terrorist attack. However, Israel's ambassador to the UAE, Yossi Avraham Shelley, reportedly cautioned against reaching conclusions before the investigation was complete.

Media report raises questions about the accused's behaviour

Before Netanyahu's interview, reports had already drawn attention to the accused co-pilot's alleged behaviour. Yosef Israel, foreign news editor at Tel Aviv-based Channel 16, cited a Flydubai pilot who reportedly described the colleague as “very religious”.

The pilot's identity was not disclosed in the report. According to the account shared by Yosef, the colleague said:

"He prayed excessively throughout the day and refused to shake hands with women," the colleague was quoted as saying by Yosef. The report also carried another statement attributed to the same colleague, who questioned how the accused had been employed by the airline.

“There is no other way to put it. We hired the services of a terrorist and nearly caused the deaths of 180 people,” Yosef quoted the colleague as saying. The colleague also questioned why an Omani national had been allowed to operate a flight to Israel, given that Oman does not have diplomatic relations with Israel.

These remarks are allegations attributed to an unnamed colleague. They do not independently establish the accused's motive or prove any connection to a terrorist organisation. Investigators are still working to determine what led to the incident.