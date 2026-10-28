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Flydubai hero Smit Machchar gets top UAE award, honoured with First Class Order of Zayed II

Captain Smit Machchhar and the Flydubai FZ1073 crew have been awarded the UAE’s First-Class Order of Zayed II for their courage in protecting passengers during the September 30 cockpit attack.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 28, 2026, 10:34 AM IST

Flydubai hero Smit Machchar gets top UAE award, honoured with First Class Order of Zayed II
Credit: Twitter
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UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has honoured Captain Smit Machchhar and the crew of Flydubai Flight FZ1073 for their actions during a serious in-flight incident.

The crew members were awarded the First-Class Order of Zayed II in recognition of their courage and efforts to protect passengers. The honour was presented by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also met the crew members on Tuesday.

Crew praised for protecting passengers

The Flydubai flight was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30 when a serious incident took place inside the cockpit. Captain Machchhar was injured during the attack, while crew members, off-duty pilots and passengers helped bring the situation under control.

The aircraft was eventually diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia and landed safely. The source reports that all passengers and crew were safe. During the meeting, UAE leaders praised the crew for showing courage and a strong sense of responsibility while protecting those on board.

The UAE leadership stressed that protecting human life and ensuring the safety and security of people remain the country's highest priorities.

Sheikh Hamdan visits injured pilot

While Machchhar was recovering from his injuries, Sheikh Hamdan visited him and praised his courage and commitment to protecting human life. The Deputy Prime Minister said he was proud that the Indian pilot had become part of what he described as the UAE's national story.

"During a visit to Captain Smit Machchhar… the flydubai pilot who embodied the highest degrees of courage, responsibility, and care for human life. From us, and from the leadership of the nation, he has our full appreciation and praise. We are proud that he is part of our team… part of the story of our nation… and part of what the UAE stands for… a nation of compassion… a nation of peace… and a nation of life," he wrote in a post on X.

Machchhar recalls being attacked in cockpit

In an interview with UAE state-owned publication The National, Machchhar recalled the moments when he was attacked by the co-pilot. He said he initially did not understand what was happening when he was struck.

“The first time when I was hit … my thought was something's gone horribly wrong with the aircraft structure, which has fallen on my head. It almost made me fall on my control column. In the next couple of seconds, when the hits kept on coming, (I realised) it was the other person who I thought was supposed to be on the team.”

The pilot said he tried to protect his head from the repeated blows and eventually reached for the cockpit door.

“My immediate action was to free myself from the seat belts. And I tried to just block the blows as much as I could, because the blows were coming on the head… While the first few blows came in, my vision … it was so narrow. I lost a lot. I was just looking (at) outlines,” he told The National.

“Immediately, my hand went to the knob which opens the door. And (I was) screaming for my colleagues. I believe that was the first time when I lost consciousness. I fell face down in the cockpit,” he added.

Plane plunged thousands of feet during attack

Machchhar also described the terrifying moment when the aircraft rapidly lost altitude. As the plane plunged 17,000 feet, he said, “The scariest thing that I heard and felt was the engines spooling down.”

Despite the attack, Machchhar was able to unlatch the cockpit door. Passengers and off-duty crew members then entered the cockpit and helped restrain the co-pilot, who had allegedly attacked the captain with an axe.

A hijacking distress signal was also transmitted before the aircraft was diverted to Saudi Arabia.

Pilot says he still loves aviation

Despite the experience, Machchhar said the incident had not changed his feelings towards flying. “Did my love die for aviation? Not at all. Not at all. I'm just glad that I was able to do my part.”

The flight eventually landed safely in Tabuk, with the source reporting that all 180 people on board disembarked without injury.

Israel also plans to honour Machchhar

The UAE honour comes after Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced that he would confer Israel’s Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism on Machchhar. The award recognises his actions in helping prevent the cockpit attack from turning into a larger disaster and protecting those aboard the aircraft.

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