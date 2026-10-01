Flydubai colleague calls Omani co-pilot ‘religious extremist’, says he ‘refused to shake hands with women’

An alleged former colleague described the Omani co-pilot as a “religious extremist” after he was accused of attacking Indian-origin Captain Smit Machchhar during a Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight.

An Omani co-pilot accused of attacking an Indian captain aboard a Flydubai flight has been described as a “religious extremist” by a fellow pilot, according to Israeli media reports. The colleague also alleged that the co-pilot refused to shake hands with women and prayed frequently throughout the day.

Speaking to Israel’s Channel 16, the pilot claimed the Omani national had joined Flydubai around eight months before the incident. These allegations have emerged following a mid-air emergency on Wednesday involving a flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

Aircraft plunged nearly 14,000 feet

The co-pilot reportedly attacked Indian-origin Captain Smit Machchhar inside the cockpit, leading to a serious emergency aboard the aircraft. Eyewitness accounts cited by the Associated Press described blood inside the cockpit after the confrontation.

The aircraft reportedly plunged nearly 14,000 feet in around 30 seconds, dropping from approximately 33,000 feet to 17,000 feet before the situation was brought under control.

Despite suffering serious injuries, Machchhar reportedly managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing passengers to step in and help restrain the suspected attacker.

Passengers helped bring the situation under control

Israeli passenger Yaniv Hayoun reportedly rushed into the cockpit, pulled the co-pilot away from the controls and helped stabilise the aircraft. Other passengers and crew members also helped restrain the accused co-pilot.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Machchhar’s “unbelievable courage”. He said the captain’s actions, along with the efforts of passengers and crew members, helped prevent a possible disaster.

Captain has over 13 years of flying experience

Machchhar has more than 13 years of commercial aviation experience and around 9,750 flying hours. Before joining Flydubai, he worked with SpiceJet for 11 years, including as a Line Training Captain.

Flydubai has temporarily suspended flights to and from Israel following the incident. An investigation into the incident is underway.