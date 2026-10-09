FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Viral video | Nana Patekar demise: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pays respect to Nana Patekar, consoles family, helps carry his coffin ahead of funeral

Viral video | Nana Patekar demise: Maharashtra CM Devendra pays respect

India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup 2026: Arch-rivals ready for high-voltage Oman clash; Full schedule inside

India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup 2026: Arch-rivals ready for high-voltage clash

Crude oil crosses $105: Why does India face triple shock of inflation, rupee fall and slower growth?

Oil crosses $105, rupee nears 97: Is India heading for fresh economic shock?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar to receive Israel’s Presidential Award for Heroism

Captain Smit Machchhar, who helped stop a cockpit attack on a flydubai flight, will be honoured with Israel's Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism after he recovers.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 09, 2026, 08:45 AM IST

Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar to receive Israel’s Presidential Award for Heroism
Credit: Twitter
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot whose actions helped prevent a possible disaster aboard a flydubai flight, is set to receive Israel's highest civilian bravery honour, according to NDTV.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Machchhar will receive the State of Israel's Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism after he regains his strength. The pilot is currently recovering in a UAE hospital.

Pilot opened cockpit door despite serious injuries

Machchhar was badly injured after his co-pilot, Hammam Al-Hammami, an Omani national, allegedly attacked him with a crash axe inside the cockpit. Despite his injuries and heavy blood loss, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door. This allowed passengers to enter and help overpower the attacker.

His actions were crucial in preventing the co-pilot from taking control of the aircraft, NDTV reported.

Herzog praises Machchhar's professionalism

Announcing the award, Herzog praised the Indian pilot for his courage and said his actions helped prevent a catastrophe.

"Alongside the Israeli heroes whom we honour today, we send our heartfelt wishes for the full and speedy recovery of Captain Smit Machchhar of India. Captain Machchhar's sheer bravery and sound professionalism helped avert a catastrophe. Once he regains his strength, it will be my privilege to award him, on behalf of the people of Israel, the State of Israel's Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism," he said.

What happened aboard the flydubai flight

According to reports cited by Israeli intelligence sources, Al-Hammami allegedly intended to take control of the aircraft and fly it towards Tel Aviv before crashing it into a building. Machchhar's intervention prevented that alleged plan from being carried out.

The attacker later reportedly attempted to crash the aircraft into a desert area. Off-duty pilots travelling on the flight then took control and landed the plane safely in Saudi Arabia. Machchhar was taken to hospital for treatment.

Israeli passengers also honoured for stopping attack

Herzog has separately honoured Israeli passengers who helped overpower the co-pilot and prevent the aircraft from being crashed. "You put yourselves at risk to save others and prevented a terrible disaster. Today, the whole world saw the beautiful and courageous face of Israeli society," Herzog had said.

Machchhar will receive his award once his recovery allows him to accept the honour.

Modi, Netanyahu and Trump praise Indian pilot

Machchhar's actions have also drawn praise from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump.

Modi had earlier described Machchhar as a hero and praised his courage despite being seriously injured.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
H1-B Visa Crisis Deepens: Microsoft banned from hiring foreigners, JD Vance calls them 'indentured servants'
H1-B Visa Crisis Deepens: Microsoft banned from hiring foreigners
Gold, Silver prices today, October 9, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, Silver prices today, October 9, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
US sanctions on Iran hit India, two Mumbai firms, five persons banned
US sanctions on Iran hit India, two Mumbai firms, five persons banned
Rahul Gandhi backs Elon Musk in Starlink India row; says, ‘Wait till you discover the other guy’
Rahul Gandhi backs Elon Musk in Starlink India row
Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional, pays homage to Nana Patekar at KBC 18, celebrates late actor's 'bebaki, sadgi, sach ko kehne ka saahas'
Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional, pays homage to Nana Patekar at KBC 18
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement