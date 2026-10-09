Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar to receive Israel’s Presidential Award for Heroism

Captain Smit Machchhar, who helped stop a cockpit attack on a flydubai flight, will be honoured with Israel's Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism after he recovers.

Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot whose actions helped prevent a possible disaster aboard a flydubai flight, is set to receive Israel's highest civilian bravery honour, according to NDTV.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Machchhar will receive the State of Israel's Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism after he regains his strength. The pilot is currently recovering in a UAE hospital.

Pilot opened cockpit door despite serious injuries

Machchhar was badly injured after his co-pilot, Hammam Al-Hammami, an Omani national, allegedly attacked him with a crash axe inside the cockpit. Despite his injuries and heavy blood loss, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door. This allowed passengers to enter and help overpower the attacker.

His actions were crucial in preventing the co-pilot from taking control of the aircraft, NDTV reported.

Herzog praises Machchhar's professionalism

Announcing the award, Herzog praised the Indian pilot for his courage and said his actions helped prevent a catastrophe.

"Alongside the Israeli heroes whom we honour today, we send our heartfelt wishes for the full and speedy recovery of Captain Smit Machchhar of India. Captain Machchhar's sheer bravery and sound professionalism helped avert a catastrophe. Once he regains his strength, it will be my privilege to award him, on behalf of the people of Israel, the State of Israel's Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism," he said.

What happened aboard the flydubai flight

According to reports cited by Israeli intelligence sources, Al-Hammami allegedly intended to take control of the aircraft and fly it towards Tel Aviv before crashing it into a building. Machchhar's intervention prevented that alleged plan from being carried out.

The attacker later reportedly attempted to crash the aircraft into a desert area. Off-duty pilots travelling on the flight then took control and landed the plane safely in Saudi Arabia. Machchhar was taken to hospital for treatment.

Israeli passengers also honoured for stopping attack

Herzog has separately honoured Israeli passengers who helped overpower the co-pilot and prevent the aircraft from being crashed. "You put yourselves at risk to save others and prevented a terrible disaster. Today, the whole world saw the beautiful and courageous face of Israeli society," Herzog had said.

Machchhar will receive his award once his recovery allows him to accept the honour.

Modi, Netanyahu and Trump praise Indian pilot

Machchhar's actions have also drawn praise from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump.

Modi had earlier described Machchhar as a hero and praised his courage despite being seriously injured.