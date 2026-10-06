Israel scrambled fighter jets to shoot down Flydubai plane if it headed to Tel Aviv, reports suggest

Israel scrambled fighter jets and reportedly prepared for the possibility of shooting down a flydubai aircraft after a cockpit attack sent the plane plunging thousands of feet while it was heading towards Tel Aviv.

Israel was placed on high alert after a flydubai aircraft travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv suddenly lost altitude following an attack inside its cockpit, according to a CBS News report.

The incident took place on September 30 aboard Flight 1073. Co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami allegedly attacked Captain Smit Machchhar and attempted to take control of the aircraft. The plane plunged around 16,000 feet in just over 30 seconds, raising concerns in Israel that the aircraft could have been hijacked or deliberately used in an attack.

Israeli fighter jets scrambled after cockpit went silent

According to CBS News, the Israeli Air Force attempted to contact the aircraft but received no response from the cockpit. An existing emergency mechanism was activated, a command centre was established and Israeli airspace was closed as fighter jets were sent into the air.

The jets were later recalled after authorities determined that the aircraft had turned towards Saudi Arabia and was heading for an emergency landing. Saudi Arabia also scrambled fighter jets, the report said.

Pilots were prepared to intercept aircraft

Had the flydubai plane continued towards Tel Aviv, Israeli fighter pilots were reportedly prepared to approach the aircraft and establish visual contact. Their first objective would have been to determine whether the plane had been hijacked and understand what was happening inside the cockpit.

CBS News reported that if officials confirmed a hijacking and received no response from those controlling the aircraft, the matter could have been escalated to Israel's Defence Minister and Prime Minister.

The final decision to order the aircraft to be shot down would have rested with the Prime Minister.

Israel feared possible attack on key targets

According to Israeli sources cited by CBS News, authorities believed that if the hijacking had succeeded and the aircraft continued towards Israel, it could have been intercepted before reaching Tel Aviv. The concern was that the plane could potentially have been used to target sensitive locations, including Ben Gurion Airport or the Azrieli Centre.

Captain Smit Machchhar helped stop the crisis

The situation eventually changed after Captain Smit Machchhar, despite suffering serious injuries in the attack, managed to open the cockpit door. Al-Hammami had allegedly attacked him with a crash axe. Once the cockpit door was opened, passengers entered and helped overpower the co-pilot.

Two off-duty pilots who were travelling on the aircraft then took control and diverted the flight to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia.

The incident is now under investigation as authorities examine the cockpit attack and the circumstances surrounding al-Hammami's alleged attempt to take control of the aircraft.